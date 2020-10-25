Punjab Raj Bhawan not treating visitors with respect, dignity, says Bir Devinder

Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

Former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh Sunday said the visitors to Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, including the parliamentarians, are not being treated with dignity and respect that they deserve ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is such a humiliating experience that even elderly Parliamentarians such as Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (85), and former MP and Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahmpura (83) accompanied by former ministers and MLAs were made to stand on the road, in front of the Raj Bhawan (when they went) to call on Governor VP Singh Badnore. The Governor disembarked from a ‘golf cart’ near the gate, appeared on the scene for a few minutes with his paraphernalia and disappeared quickly after receiving the memorandum,” said Bir Devinder.

The senior SAD (Democratic) leader asked that when there is no dearth of space in the Raj Bhawan, spread over almost 25 acres, then why are elderly people and senior parliamentarians made to stand on the road.

“Notwithstanding the Covid-19 restrictions, this demeaning practice must be done away forthwith in view of the dignity of the people of the state. Unfortunately, the office of the Governor does not even deem it appropriate either to acknowledge or to revert in response to memorandums submitted to him in his capacity as constitutional head of the state,” he alleged.

Bir Devinder also referred to the meeting of all Punjab Ministers and MLAs, belonging to all political parties, except BJP, with the Governor on October 22. The delegation, led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, had met the Governor to seek his assent to the farm Bills passed by the state legislature the same day.

“To my utter dismay the Raj Bhawan did not even had the courtesy to offer chairs to ministers and the MLAs. Even more oddly, they were outrageously asked to stay behind the rope ring security cordon that was laid by the officials of the Raj Bhawan. Only two chairs were put up to seat the Governor and the CM and the rest all the representatives were made to stand behind the rope. I wonder why such a reprehensible treatment was meted out to such a distinguished delegation consisting of ministers, Leader of the opposition and MLAs,” Bir Devinder said.

He added that the Governor and the establishment of Raj Bhawan must know that every citizen of free India deserves dignity. “The Governor, respecting the spirit of parliamentary democracy, must make suitable amends. This kind of excessive hubris in Raj Bhawan is certainly not acceptable,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.