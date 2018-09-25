Punjab rains: Schools, colleges shut today, announces CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

In view of the incessant rain, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on Tuesday and advised people in the state residents to remains indoors for the next 24 hours.

While sounding a red alert to control any exigency arising out of rains, the Chief Minister asked the Army to remain on standby to help the state deal with any eventuality arising out of the situation.

Amarinder called an emergency meeting and also announced a special girdawari for assessing crop damage due to heavy rains. He asked the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), MP Singh to issue detailed guidelines to the deputy commissioners for initiating the process of girdawari immediately after the water level recedes.

A government functionary said there was nothing to panic. There could be a flood-like situation in some areas only if excess water is released from Pong Dam Reservoir. He said the weather forecast had indicated only scattered showers in the next 48 hours. This would keep the inflows in check and there would be no need to release excess water.

A government statement in the evening said the CM also asked the ministers and MLAs to tour their respective areas extensively to assess the ground situation and tie up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal of hardships being faced by the people.

He also directed the Food & Civil Supplies and Animal Husbandry Ministers to appoint nodal officers for distribution of food packets to the affected people and dry fodder for the animals in view of the situation.

The Chief Minister also asked the FCR to seek any assistance from Army, BSF and NDRF and other paramilitary forces, if needed.

Apprising the Chief Minister about the situation, the FCR said that he was personally in touch with all the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the situation and had asked them to further liaise with the concerned Army authorities within their respective jurisdiction for help in case of any eventuality.

The FCR informed the Chief Minister that a contingency fund to the tune of Rs 7.40 crore has been placed at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners to get Flood Protection Works executed besides carrying out rescue operations in case the situation arises, said the statement.

Expressing concern over the possible outbreak of water-borne diseases including diarrhoea, jaundice and conjunctivitis Amarinder Singh asked the health department to take preventive measures by organising special medical checkup camps and arranging sufficient stock of medicines in this behalf. ACS Health informed the Chief Minister that the department was fully geared to face any situation, added the statement.

BBMB chairperson D K Sharma apprised the Chief Minister that situation at Bhakhra reservoir was in control so far and they were regularly monitoring the water levels at Pong Dam.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Water Resources pointed out that the water level at Pong Dam was at present 1,385.12 ft against the maximum level of 1,390 ft, the level at Bhakhra was at 1,655.49 ft against maximum capacity of 1,680 ft and at Ranjit Sagar Dam which feeds river Ravi was 526.65 metres against the maximum level of 527.91 metres.

