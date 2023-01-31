Punjab sees 26% rainfall deficit in January, 20% in Haryana: IMD data

The states of Punjab and Haryana recorded a deficit in rainfall in January even as their joint capital Chandigarh too reported less precipitation in the initial month of winter rains. The deficit was recorded at 26 per cent in Punjab and Chandigarh, while it was 20 per cent in Haryana. Rainfall in the months of January and February is considered ‘winter rain’ in the region.

According to data available with the Chandigarh office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Punjab received rainfall of 15.1 mm compared to a normal of 20.3 mm, while Haryana saw 11.6 mm rainfall (normal 14.5 mm) and Chandigarh received 27.7 mm rainfall (normal 37.6 mm) in January.

Of the 44 districts in the two states, 15 received surplus to normal rainfall and 29 districts saw a rain deficit.

Of the 23 districts in Punjab, the highest rainfall was recorded in Pathankot (84% surplus) in January, followed by Kapurthala (71% surplus) and Hoshiarpur (35% surplus). Nawan Shahr, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur also received close to normal rainfall. Muktsar Sahib recorded a high deficit (-99%) followed by Faridkot (-84%) and Moga (-81%).

Apart from this, -71% of rain was recorded in Fatehgarh sahib, -63% of rain was received in Patiala, -62% of rain was recorded in Tarn Taran, -61% rain was recorded in Bathinda And Firozpur. The other districts with deficit rains included Mansa ( -53%), Amritsar( -50%), Mohali (-49%), Fazilka ( -39%), Sangrur ( -33%), Rupnagar and Barnala -29% each.

In Haryana, surplus rainfall was recorded in Nuh (175%) followed by Mahendragarh (108%), Rewari (106%), Jhajjar (42%), Charkhi Dadri (32%) and Faridabad (22%). Districts with deficit rainfall in Haryana include Ambala and Panchkula (-72% in both), Yamuna Nagar (-57%), Bhiwani (-52%), Kaithal (-53%) and Kurukshetra (-51%).

The IMD has also predicted dense fog in some parts of Punjab and Haryana. The minimum temperature in Haryana is between 7.2 degrees Celsius and 11.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while in Punjab it is between 6 and 11.3 degrees Celsius. Experts said the low temperature is good for the rabi crops in both states as wheat requires cool weather for the coming seven to eight weeks.