Punjab’s first quarter GST collections jumps 24.25% to Rs 7,833 crore

Punjab registered a 9 per cent growth in State GST (SGST) cash collections, against the national average of around 3 per cent, he added.

Punjab has registered a 24.45 per cent growth in collection of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the first quarter of 2027-27, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday.

“The gross GST collections climbed to Rs 7,833.45 crore during the April-June quarter of FY 2026-27, compared with Rs 6,294.57 crore in the corresponding period last year,” said Cheema.

Punjab registered a 9 per cent growth in State GST (SGST) cash collections, against the national average of around 3 per cent, he added.

The increase of Rs 1,538.88 crore reflects the state’s improving revenue position with better tax compliance, sustained economic activity and improved administration, the minister said, adding that the government has simultaneously focused on facilitating genuine businesses by issuing GST refunds worth Rs 1,270 crore during the first quarter. Of the total refunds, Rs 713.70 crore was towards the SGST component, he said.