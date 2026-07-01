Punjab’s first quarter GST collections jumps 24.25% to Rs 7,833 crore

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Punjab has registered a 24.45 per cent growth in collection of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the first quarter of 2027-27, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday.
“The gross GST collections climbed to Rs 7,833.45 crore during the April-June quarter of FY 2026-27, compared with Rs 6,294.57 crore in the corresponding period last year,” said Cheema.
Punjab registered a 9 per cent growth in State GST (SGST) cash collections, against the national average of around 3 per cent, he added.
The increase of Rs 1,538.88 crore reflects the state’s improving revenue position with better tax compliance, sustained economic activity and improved administration, the minister said, adding that the government has simultaneously focused on facilitating genuine businesses by issuing GST refunds worth Rs 1,270 crore during the first quarter. Of the total refunds, Rs 713.70 crore was towards the SGST component, he said.
“Timely refunds helped improve liquidity for businesses and promoted ease of doing business in the state,” he added.
The state also recorded an increase of Rs 242 crore in VAT/CST collections, demonstrating the effectiveness of the state’s revenue mobilization strategy and the clear strengthening of state’s fiscal position, he said.
Emphasising a policy of zero tolerance towards tax evasion, Cheema pointed out that the Excise and Taxation Department’s intensive enforcement drive has yielded substantial results. “During the first quarter, penalties amounting to approximately Rs 633 crore were imposed and recovered, representing a 207 per cent increase over the Rs 207 crore recovered during the same period last fiscal year”.
Detailing the specific actions taken in June 2026 alone, minister added, “The penalties amounting to Rs 225 crore were imposed, and 20 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against bogus taxpayers involved in fake invoicing and fraudulent registrations”.
Furthermore, the department conducted property auction proceedings during the month to expedite the recovery of long-pending dues under the VAT regime, which successfully brought in approximately Rs 14 crore in arrears.
Cheema said the government remains committed to a transparent tax administration and strict action would continue against tax evaders while honest taxpayers would be supported through timely refunds, simplified procedures and improved services.
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