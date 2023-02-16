Punjab PWD minister lays foundation stone for repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg

Punjab Public Works Department minister Harbhajan Singh E T O Thursday laid the foundation stone for the repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg Sarabha Marg (Pakhowal road) in Lalton village main Chowk of Ludhiana district.

The road leads towards Sarabha, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

The work on this 22.55-km stretch is expected to be completed in the next nine months at Rs 23.18 crore. The minister said this stretch was one of the important routes used by commuters as a bypass to reach Barnala, Bathinda districts and other parts of the state. He said the AAP government had been making strenuous efforts to make the state number one in terms of road infrastructure.

Harbhajan Singh also lashed out at previous governments for not reconstructing the road and said it should have been repaired in 2014 and 2019, but no one listened to the long-pending demand of the people. He said several lives were lost in road mishaps daily on this stretch. He added that the road reconstruction would facilitate a smooth and hassle-free journey and minimise accidents. He also asked the contractual company to ensure the use of quality materials during the work.