Punjab: Pvt players pay 30 to 50% less than MSP as state fails to procure sunflower, maize

At a time when the Punjab government is pushing for crop diversification and bring the farmers out of the paddy-wheat cycle, its own agencies have failed those who took to farming sunflowers and maize with farmers being forced to sell the oilseed at rates that are upto 30 per cent less than the promised Minimum Support Price (MSP). Maize too is being procured by private traders, sometimes, at half the MSP announced.

The Centre had recently announced the enhanced MSP for 24 summer/Kharif crops, including that of sunflower and maize. For the oilseed, it announced MSP of Rs 5885 per quintal, an increase of Rs 235 over last year’s rates, while MSP for maize was hiked by Rs 90 and was fixed at Rs 1850 per quintal. The MSP was recommended by the Commission for Agriculture Cost and Price (CACP).

Narinder Singh, a farmer from Agol village in Patiala’s Nabha, has grown maize and sunflower on 50 acres of land. He has already sold a major part of his produce. “I got Rs 4,000 per quintal for the sunflower, which Rs 1885 or more than 32 per cent less that the promised MSP. For maize, I got between Rs 850 to Rs 1,100 per quintal, which is also 40 to 55 per cent less than the MSP,” he said.

Farmers have cultivated sunflower and maize, both spring season crops, on nearly 35 per cent of the agricultural land at his village, said Narinder Singh, asking, “How will a farmer not fall in the debt trap if he is not offered the justified price for his produce?”.

Nirbhair Singh of Fatehpur village, also in Patiala, too got the same price for his maize crop, which he had taken to the mandi Friday.

As per the farmers, the government agencies only procure paddy and wheat at the MSP. Punjab government has six grain procurement agencies but none of them entered the market to purchase oilseeds, maize or pulses at the MSP in the past over a decade.

These crops are purchased by the private players who decide the rates depending on the produce quality. Farmers in the Doaba region, where over 20,000 hectare area is dedicated to the spring maize, said private players are paying low prices for the produce citing high moisture in the crop.

“I took my maize crop harvested from 10 acres of land to the mandi. The arhtiya (commission agent) told me that he will not pay me more than Rs 900 per quintal saying that my produce was not dry enough. The rate is less than half the MSP that was announced by the government,” said Amrik Singh, a farmer from Alawalpur village.

Amrik Singh said he had no option but to sell the produce at a loss because government never steps in to procure maize crop.

Faced with a massive groundwater crisis, the Punjab government has increasingly focused on crop diversification, especially as move away from the water-guzzling paddy. Last year, the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana had pushed to strengthen maize as the closest alternative to the paddy by narrowing the gap in economic returns between the two crops. On paper, the move looked good, but the ground reality speaks for itself.

Recent inclement weather affected tye sunflower crop bringing down its yield from an evarage of 8-10 quintals per acre to 6-7 quintals. “It is a double whammy for us. First, the yield went down and now the rates being offered are so less that after deducting the input cost, farmers are not making more than Rs. 8,000-10,000 per acre from sunflowers, a three-month crop,” said Chamkour Singh, a farmer.

As per the farmers, they invest minimum Rs 10,000 per acre to grow maize and Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per acre for sunflower. This excludes the cost of labour put in by the family members, which as as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan report, should be included. Going by this rate and yield they are earning Rs 15,000 to 18,000 per acre from sunflower and Rs 20,000 to 25,000 from maize, instead of nearly Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 that they should get for the two crops if procured at the MSP, respectively. The average yield of spring maize yield is between 35 to 45 quintals per acre.

“There is no point in announcing the MSP every year when the government is not going to procure the produce. Leave alone procuring the produce, the government has not even regulated the market so that the farmers could get rates that are close to the MSP,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta, Dakaunda general secretary Jagmohan Singh.

The BKU leader also termed as “rubbing salt on the wounds of farmers” the recent statement of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari where he said that the MSP in India is higher than market and international price because of which there is an excess production of wheat, rice and sugar.

Gadkari, addressing a webinar, while terming the excessive production of wheat and rice a major problem, had also called for changing crop patterns in states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Jagmohan Singh said the Centre and the State should pay the difference of the rate at a time when the farmers are getting less than the MSP announced by the government itself.

Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Sutantra Kumar Airi while advocating that the crops such as maize and sunflower should be procured at the MSP, said that the Centre should should help the state government by releasing grant to pay the difference.

