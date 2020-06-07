Punjab: PUTA writes to V-C, demands hostel wardens be appointed on basis of seniority

The letter concluded by requesting the V-C to immediately initiate the appointment of wardens through a fair and transparent process. The letter concluded by requesting the V-C to immediately initiate the appointment of wardens through a fair and transparent process.

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Professor Raj Kumar, on Saturday, demanding that hostel wardens be appointed on the basis of seniority and not through arbitrary decisions or biases.

Referring to the vacancies arising for the post of hostel warden at the varsity this year, the letter said that “as per the information available to PUTA, the process of inviting applications from the eligible teachers has still not been initiated” and that “this silence on the part of authorities is causing avoidable apprehensions among the faculty especially those who are eligible and desirous of applying for the posts of hostel warden”.

The letter concluded by requesting the V-C to immediately initiate the appointment of wardens through a fair and transparent process.

