Punjab: PUTA elections to be held in September

Panjab University Teacher’s Association (PUTA) will be holding its elections on September 25 and 26, the body decided in an executive meeting held Friday.

“Following the proposals of the Returning Officer, the PUTA elections were unanimously endorsed by the executive,” read a statement issued by the association. In view of Covid-19, an annual subscription fee will not be taken from the existing members of PUTA for the purpose of election. However, the members who have retired will cease to be members of PUTA. Teachers who could not enroll as members of PUTA last year will be given a chance to become members by paying the subscription amount to PUTA through NEFT etc, by a certain date to be fixed by the Returning Officer. Further, nomination papers will be sent by the candidates online, directly to the Returning Officer on an email ID specifically created for the purpose, by the date and time fixed by the Returning Officer. The Returning Officer has been authorized to finalize the election schedule in consultation with president and secretary, with relative flexibility in view of the situation.

The Returning Officer will also be liable to ensure that precautionary measures, such as sanitisation and social distancing, are followed during the election process.

