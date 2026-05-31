‘Turned into advertisers’: Punjab school teachers furious after being forced to hand out AAP pamphlets to parents

Pamphlets advertising the populist schemes of the AAP-led Punjab government were distributed to over 20 lakh parents who attended the ‘Mega Parent Teacher Meeting’ (PTM) across government schools Saturday.

The four-page pamphlet titled ‘Shaandar 4 Saal, Bhagwant Mann de naal’ (Four glorious years with Bhagwant Mann), apart from the government’s achievements in the education sector, also highlighted the free Tirath Yatra scheme, free power, Gangsteran tey Vaar and Yuddh Nasheyaan Viruddh drives of Punjab Police, Rs 10 lakh CM health insurance cover scheme, Maawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana (Rs 1,000 for each woman), Rs 1 crore ex gratia for families of martyrs, among others.

The pamphlets were distributed in government schools, as Punjab goes for the 2027 Assembly polls in less than a year.