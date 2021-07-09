Punjab: PSPCL buys more power to meet demand

The CMD said that one unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. Mansa has been on forced outage due to turbine breakdown, while another unit developed a technical snag on July 7. (Representational)

PSPCL CHIEF A Venu Prasad said they have procured about 1100 MW of power at the rate of Rs 5.46 per unit through power exchange to meet the increasing demand for power in the state.

Punjab, he said, is witnessing an all-time high demand for power in the ongoing paddy season due to delayed arrival of monsoon. Power availability is also on the lower side this season due to low reservoir levels, resulting in less hydro power.

The CMD said that one unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. Mansa has been on forced outage due to turbine breakdown, while another unit developed a technical snag on July 7. The third one is operating at half capacity due to a technical issue.

On Thursday, he said that one unit of GHTP Lehra Mohabbat (210 MW) also developed a temporary fault, but was rectified. One unit of GGSSTP Ropar (210MW) is also not available due to some technical fault, which is likely be repaired Friday.

Prasad said that the Mukerian Hydel Project, which generates around 80 MW during day, has raised its generation to 170 MW.