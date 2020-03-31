Punjab: PSEB postpones board examinations for all classes

The decision was taken after Punjab government extended the curfew till April 14. (File/Representational Image) The decision was taken after Punjab government extended the curfew till April 14. (File/Representational Image)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) postponed the written examinations of matric and senior secondary classes. The decision was taken after Punjab government extended the curfew till April 14.

PSEB’s Controller Examination, Janak Raj Mehrok said that the practical examination of fifth and eighth grades and the written

examinations of matric and senior secondary examination have been postponed for indefinite period.

