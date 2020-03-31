Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19

Punjab: PSEB postpones board examinations for all classes

PSEB’s Controller Examination, Janak Raj Mehrok said that the practical examination of fifth and eighth grades and the written examinations of matric and senior secondary examination have been postponed for indefinite period.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published: March 31, 2020 3:54:44 am
coronavirus outbreak, india lockdown, Punjab School Education Board, Punjab school examination, indian express news The decision was taken after Punjab government extended the curfew till April 14. (File/Representational Image)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) postponed the written examinations of matric and senior secondary classes. The decision was taken after Punjab government extended the curfew till April 14.

PSEB’s Controller Examination, Janak Raj Mehrok said that the practical examination of fifth and eighth grades and the written
examinations of matric and senior secondary examination have been postponed for indefinite period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement