Punjab: Protesting farmers show black flags to Congress MP, MLA

While the BJP leaders have been at the receiving end of the farmers’ protest for months, a Congress MP ad a party MLA faced their wrath Monday during his visit to Nawanshahr.

The protest happened during Anadanpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari’s visit to the local civil hospital to inaugurate an oxygen plant.

As soon as Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) activist got to know of Tewari’s visit, they marched to the hospital with black flags and raising slogans against the MP.

KKU leaders said that Congress party was responsible for bringing privatisation policies in the field of agriculture which were being carried forward by the Narendra Modi government. They said that 500 farmers had already lost their lives but Congress, BJP, AAP and SAD are busy in the preparations of 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections without caring for protesting farmers.

Farmers were stopped at the main gate of the hospital by the police. However, farmers tried to remove the barricades even as police resisted. Farmers remained there for one and half hours and raised slogans against MP and then gheraoed Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Saini and raised slogans against both leaders.

Farm leader Tarsem Singh Bains, district general secretary KKU, was leading farmers’ protest.

After farmers refused to vacate the hospital’s main gate, the MP and MLA’s vehicles were taken from village Jethumajra side.