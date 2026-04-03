Punjab protesters issue ultimatum: Act on Himachal entry tax or face shutdown of Kiratpur-Manali NH

Representatives of various unions in Punjab met Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Sri Anandpur Sahib over the Himachal entry tax issue. (Express photo)

Tensions are set to escalate along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border as transporters and farmer groups have announced an indefinite blockade starting Saturday morning to protest the vehicle entry tax imposed by Himachal Pradesh. The protest is likely to disrupt traffic on the crucial Kiratpur Sahib-Manali National Highway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Issuing a strong ultimatum, the protesting groups said that unless the Punjab government implements a reciprocal tax by Friday evening, or the Himachal Pradesh government exempts vehicles from bordering Punjab districts—Rupnagar, Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot—from the levy, the highway will be completely blocked from 9 am Saturday.

The agitation comes amid rising friction at nearly 33 entry points along the interstate border, where protesters allege “heavy and unjustified taxes” are being collected. The situation has led to frequent confrontations and tense scenes at toll plazas.