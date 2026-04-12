Punjab proposes life imprisonment for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved stringent amendments to an Act on sacrilege, proposing enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, to deter incidents of ‘beadbi’ and uphold the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.
The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, cleared the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which also proposes a fine between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. The government’s position is rooted in Sikh theology, which regards the scripture as the eternal Guru. Hence, the Bill specifically deals with sacrilege involving the holy scripture.
According to an official statement, “There have been several incidents in the past involving ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other holy scriptures, which have deeply hurt public sentiments by bruising their psyche and caused unrest in society. While Sections 298, 299, and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita address such offences, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishment to act as an effective deterrent,” it said, adding that stronger legal measures were required to safeguard religious sanctity and promote communal harmony.
After careful consideration and discussion, the Mann government has decided that appropriate legal measures are required to safeguard the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and to promote mutual respect, understanding, and communal harmony in the society, it added.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Bill would not require the assent of the President of India. “This Bill will be sent to the Governor. It requires the Governor’s assent,” he said, adding that it will be tabled in a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.
He said the Bill also proposes punishment for those who masterminds the sacrilege through a mentally challenged person under a conspiracy. A probe into sacrilege acts will be undertaken by a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, Cheema said.
Replying to a question whether this law covers other religious texts as well, Cheema said it is only for sacrilege against the Sikh holy book– Guru Granth Sahib. “The proposed legislation is expected to act as a strong deterrent against individuals with malicious intent and to contribute positively towards maintaining peace and communal goodwill in Punjab,” he said,
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Responding to objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Cheema said the gurdwara body had been invited to present its views before the select committee but did not participate. “They did not avail of this opportunity,” he said.
Previous governments had made unsuccessful legislative attempts to enact stricter anti-sacrilege laws. In 2016 and later in 2018, the Punjab Assembly had passed Bills seeking to introduce harsher punishment, including life imprisonment, for sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. However, these Bills never became law as they either did not receive Presidential assent or lapsed amid legal and constitutional concerns.
The demand for a stringent law has also found expression in public protests over the years. In one such instance, a radical Sikh activist climbed atop a BSNL tower in Samana and staged a prolonged protest, demanding the enactment of a strict anti-sacrilege law. He continues to be atop the tower for over a year.
The sacrilege issue has remained highly sensitive in Punjab, particularly since the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing incidents that triggered widespread unrest. Against this backdrop, the Mann government’s latest move is being seen as another attempt to push through a law that has eluded successive administrations, even as the challenge of ensuring its legal sustainability remains.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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