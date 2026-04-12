Punjab proposes life imprisonment for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved stringent amendments to an Act on sacrilege, proposing enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, to deter incidents of ‘beadbi’ and uphold the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.

The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, cleared the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which also proposes a fine between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. The government’s position is rooted in Sikh theology, which regards the scripture as the eternal Guru. Hence, the Bill specifically deals with sacrilege involving the holy scripture.

According to an official statement, “There have been several incidents in the past involving ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other holy scriptures, which have deeply hurt public sentiments by bruising their psyche and caused unrest in society. While Sections 298, 299, and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita address such offences, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishment to act as an effective deterrent,” it said, adding that stronger legal measures were required to safeguard religious sanctity and promote communal harmony.