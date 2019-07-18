Punjab promotes 3 IPS officers to DGP rank

Punjab on Wednesday promoted three IPS officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), taking the total number of DGPs to 10.

The officers promoted as DGPs: Rohit Choudhary, Prabodh Kumar and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who were serving as ADGP (Prisons), ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation and ADGP (Punjab Armed Police), respectively. All three officers are from the 1988 batch. Currently, there are 14 ADGP rank officers and more than 30 IG rank officers in Punjab Police.

Punjab Police is headed by 1987 batch IPS officer Dinkar Gupta. Other DGP rank officers are DGP (State Human Rights Commission) Mohammad Mustafa, DGP (Railways) Jasminder Singh, DGP (State Power Corporation Limited) S Chattopadhyaya, DGP (Investigation, Lokpal) CSR Reddy, DGP-cum-MD Punjab Police Housing Corporation M K Tiwari and DGP (Intelligence) V K Bhawra.