Punjab: Procurement jitters for Captain’s govt

Despite its sweep of the zila parishad elections, the incessant rain in Punjab since Saturday has the ruling Congress worried, with fears of damage to the paddy crop, and its impact on procurement ahead of an election year. While the Lok Sabha elections are in 2019, the government is preparing to hold Panchayat elections in the state at the end of this year.

The paddy procurement season commences October 1. Procurement of paddy and wheat, by state for central pool, worth about Rs 60,000 crore, is a huge political issue in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in an emergent meeting on Monday, ordered the revenue department for a special girdawari to ascertain the magnitude of crop damage.

Farmers unions have reported that the paddy crop was almost matured in the state but the downpour could lead to discolouration and increase in

moisture content of the grains. The FCI, the central agency for procurement of grains, has in the past refused to give relaxation in the stipulated moisture content. If this happens in the upcoming procurement season, the non-procurement, or even the delay could cause a huge trouble for the incumbent government.

In case of cotton crop too, which will be harvested in two months, the rain could cause discolouration. Rain-damaged cotton, called “bhijjar” in local parlance, may add to the problems of the farmers.

“The paddy, basmati, maize, cotton and vegetable crops have all suffered damage. The paddy grains will not stand this much amount of water at this stage. There will be discoloration certainly and also the higher moisture content. The basmati crop, being taller, has been lodged in so many places. Those grains would turn black as there is waterlogging in the fields. Some farmers were going to start harvesting of advanced paddy and cotton crops. They would be ruined,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri, a farmer union leader of Bharti Kissan Union (Ugrahan).

Before the rains, the announcement of a substantial hike in MSP of paddy and cotton by Centre had taken away all worries of the state. It has sought a Cash Credit Limit of Rs 40,000 crore from centre for paddy.

“We were hoping the farmers would be a happy lot. After all, the MSP of paddy (common grade) was hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 1,750 per quintal from Rs 1550. The price of Grade A variety by Rs 160 per quintal to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1590. Similarly, the MSP of cotton (medium staple) was increased to Rs 5,150 from Rs 4,020 and that of cotton (long staple) to Rs 5,450 from 4,320 per quintal. We were hoping for good times ahead. But untimely rains have spoiled everything,” said a Congress leader, saying the State would have to now announce compensation for farmers.

Balwinder Singh Sidhu, Commissioner, Agriculture, Punjab, said, “If the rains do not stop there could be a problem in paddy procurement.

Discolouration and higher moisture content could play a spoilsport.”

He added that the state was expecting a good yield of cotton crop this year. “We were hoping to sell our cotton in international market. But this untimely rain could cause yellowing of cotton bolls, and rain wet cotton does not have many takers,” he said.

