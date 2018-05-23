Punjab: Probe indicts sugar mill for being ill-equipped to tackle Beas crisis

A large number of fishes were found dead in the Beas on May 17 after molasses from a sugar factory leaked into the river in Punjab’s Beas town. (Express photo/File) A large number of fishes were found dead in the Beas on May 17 after molasses from a sugar factory leaked into the river in Punjab’s Beas town. (Express photo/File)

A probe by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCC) into molasses spillage in Beas river has indicted Chadha Sugars and Industries Private Limited, based in Gurdaspur’s Kiri Afghana, for “inadequate technical and safety arrangement” in storing molasses and then dealing with the situation after the spill, sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the report submitted to Principal Secretary, Environment, Roshan Sunkaria by Chief Engineer of PPCB, G S Majithia, on Tuesday stated that the “leak was an accident”, but the unit did not have enough safety arrangement to handle the situation.

While the report will be made public on Wednesday, sources added that it has raised the issue of six to seven units running from 70-acre area and of the tank used for storing effluents being used for storing molasses.

A chemical reaction took place inside the tank, the report says, adding that the leakage was not deliberate as the owner has a distillery unit for which the stored molasses were to be used as raw material.

“Hence, the conjectures that the molasses could have been thrown into the river to get rid of them owing to crash in prices of the commodity was not supported by any facts,” said a senior government functionary.

During the course of inquiry, it has also come to light that certain government officials were also informed about the leak and yet it could not be controlled. The government is likely to take action against several government officials too.

The official added that the government was preparing to issue a show cause notice to the owner of the unit as to why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against it for killing of aquatic life. “The notices have been already drafted. We want to give notice to ensure a proper legal procedure is followed. A reply would be sought within 78 hours following which proceedings would be started,” said another senior official, alleging that the government would not go soft on the unit owner despite political pressure.

The unit belongs to Jasdeep Kaur Chatha, who is the niece of Paramjit Singh Sarna — Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Adviser on Religious Affairs. Sarna, who was the DSGMC chief during Amarinder’s last stint as CM, had brought a gold palanquin from Delhi, which was presented to Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan by Amarinder.

Sources, however, said that the clearance to take action was given by the Chief Minister himself.

“The unit has a responsibility. The General Manager and the Boiler Attendant should have been trained to handle an emergency of this kind,” said the official adding the CM has been briefed.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore wrote a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday asking him to ensure safety of aquatic and human life. The CMO has called a meeting of concerned departments on Thursday.

