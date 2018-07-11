Punjab: Probe against govt official over Facebook posts supporting ‘Referendum 2020’

As per the departmental report, Baljit Kaur Dhillon was active on social media during the previous government’s tenure. She had posted several videos and posts criticising Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. She was then posted in Lambi. (Representational Image: Bloomberg) As per the departmental report, Baljit Kaur Dhillon was active on social media during the previous government’s tenure. She had posted several videos and posts criticising Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. She was then posted in Lambi. (Representational Image: Bloomberg)

‘Supportng’ Sikh Referendum 2020 on her Facebook account has cost a Punjab government servant, Baljit Kaur Dhillon, dearly, with Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa ordering disciplinary action against her.

Dhillon is posted as Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Sehna in Barnala. Bajwa received a complaint against her saying she was supporting the ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’, a movement launched by several radical Sikh NRIs for a ‘separate’ Sikh state.

Bajwa ordered Administrative Secretary Anurag Verma to start proceedings under disciplinary action and also ordered an inquiry against her and her brother, Surinder Singh Dhillon, a DDPO posted in Patiala. Bajwa told the The Indian Express that both were appointed on compassionate grounds under the Terrorist Victim Family category. “I am intrigued how two siblings got appointed on compassionate grounds. Only one member of a victim family could be appointed under this category,” he said.

“I have asked the officials to check what action is she liable for her posts on Sikh Referendum. We will take strong action,” Bajwa said. He also said he had transferred Surinder Singh Dhillon to the Headquarters after some complaints Tuesday.

As per the departmental report, Baljit Kaur Dhillon was active on social media during the previous government’s tenure. She had posted several videos and posts criticising Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. She was then posted in Lambi. The then government had considered action against her but none was was taken in the election year.

