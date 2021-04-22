Punjab: Private hospital told to pay patient Rs 10 lakh for medical negligence

From the ultrasound report, it transpired that the patient was having tube pregnancy and was advised to take immediate treatment.

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a Bathinda-based private hospital to pay Rs 10 lakh to a 26-year-old Mansa woman as compensation and Rs 11,000 as cost of litigation for alleged medical negligence.

The woman, Neetu Rani, 26, had alleged in her complaint at the Commission that she experienced stomach pain, and was taken to Garg Diagnostic Centre, where her ultrasound scan was conducted. From the ultrasound report, it transpired that the patient was having tube pregnancy and was advised to take immediate treatment.

On April 25, 2017, the patient was brought to Nagpal Super Specialty Hospital where she was examined by Dr Rupinder Kaur Nagpal. Ultrasound report prepared by Garg Diagnostic Centre was seen by her and thereafter, she was admitted in hospital. She underwent surgery at the hospital, but she continued to experience stomach pain. On contacting the doctor, she was prescribed a medicine and an injection, however she continued suffering severe pain and vomiting green liquid.

After her condition did not improve, she was ultimately, taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana on May 8, 2017, where she was admitted on the same day and underwent surgeries and was discharged on May 27, 2017.

As per complaint, the patient later learnt that she had suffered cut in her intestine at Nagpal Super Specialty Hospital during her surgery done by their doctor.

The Nagpal Super Specialty Hospital in reply submitted at the Commission that no intestine cut had occurred during surgery of ectopic done on April 26, 2017. This fact has neither come on the record of DMC Hospital nor any expert evidence has been produced to prove so. All the treatment record was given to the patient, before going to DMC Hospital. All other allegations levelled in the complaint were denied.

The Commission after hearing the arguments said, “…It is case of inadequate evaluation, failure to recognize complications after surgery. Dr Rupinder Kaur Nagpal did not obtain CT scan, which should have been done to assess the abdominal pain. There is also failure of thorough history for and just-in-time approach. There appears to be apparent investigation errors, such as required lab tests and diagnostic images were not done… Failure to make exact diagnosis is often less important than correctly assessing the urgency of patient’s illness. Opposite party No.2 (Dr Rupinder Kaur Nagpal) missed the diagnosis of perforation, such is lack of gold standard for both testing and standard of care. Hence, it amounts to medical negligence and deficiency in service…”