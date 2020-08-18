Punjab presses panic button as it records 51 Covid deaths, nearly 1,500 cases in a day

A staffer disinfects a worker outside a senior citizens’ home that has been declared a containment zone, at Doraha near Ludhiana, Monday. Gurmeet Singh

Punjab pressed the panic button Monday and extended the night curfew to all cities and imposed additional restrictions as state recorded 1,492 new cases of infection and 51 Covid-19 fatalities, both highest in a day since the outbreak.

The government modified its earlier orders and extended the night curfew within the municipal limits of all cities. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala cities only.

The guidelines, issued on Monday, said that as part of the night curfew movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. Restrictions have been imposed on restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units and liquor vends that would be allowed to open only till 8:30 pm. Shops and shopping malls would be allowed to open only till 8 pm and restaurants and hotels within shopping malls will be allowed to open till 8:30 pm.

In addition, shops and malls in three Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar shall also remain closed on Saturdays till further orders.

An advisory issued by Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra read, “People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturdays and Sundays in the big towns of Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar.”

Since the outbreak, Ludhiana has reported 256 Covid-19 deaths and 7,094 cases of infection. Jalandhar has reported 105 deaths and 4,258 cases, while while Patiala has reported 83 deaths, and 3797 cases of infection. Amritsar has reported 111 deaths, third highest among the districts and 2823 cases of infection, fourth highest among the districts.

As far as fatalities are concerned, in last six days, there has been a surge on four days. The state reported 39 deaths on August 12, 40 on August 15, 41 on August 16, and 51 on August 17.

While maximum positive cases on a single day were reported on Monday (1492), the previous highest single day count was 1165 cases on Sunday. Since August 11 to till date, the number of fresh infections saw a consistent increase from 1002 (on August 11), 1020 (on August 12), 1035 (on August 13), 1077 (on August 14) and 1033 (on August 15).

As of date, Punjab has reported 862 deaths and 32,695 cases of infection.

On Monday, 18 of the 22 districts reported fatalities – 14 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, six from Patiala, five from Jalandhar, three each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran, two each from Amritsar, Nawanshahr and Sangrur and one each from Barnala, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Moga, Mohali and Pathankot.

All the 22 districts in the State reported fresh cases. Maximum new cases were reported from Jalandhar (298), followed by Ludhiana (220), Ferozepur and Bathinda (153 each) and Patiala (130).

AIG tests positive

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu (50), AIG crime Ludhiana range tested positive on Monday. He was admitted at DMCH. Five personnel from Ludhiana rural police and two each from Ludhiana city and Moga police, tested positive, Monday.

A sub-inspector and a head constable from Raikot city police station and a woman sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and a woman constable from Raikot Sadar police station, tested positive from Ludhiana rural police.

An assistant sub-inspector from Basant Avenue police post and a home guard from Ramgharh police post, tested positive, in Ludhiana city.

Two senior constables, one from Smalsar police station and the other posted as gunman to an additional session judge, tested positive in Moga.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd