Beaten through night, thrown into canal, pregnant woman survives attack by father, brother

The woman's family was against her marriage to a man from the same village, while the High Court had ordered protection to the couple. (AI generated image)

A five-month pregnant woman was beaten through the night and then thrown into a canal allegedly by her own father and brother. The woman remained under water long enough to make her attackers believe she had died, before swimming to bank and pulling herself out and calling for help.

Amanpreet Kaur, 22, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital while police have booked six members of her family, including her father and brother on charges including attempt to murder.

Police said, Amanpreet got married to Satnam Singh nearly three years ago against her family’s wishes. She is from Jat Sikh community while her husband is a Dalit. Both belong to the village Karaiwala near Gidderbaha. After marriage, and gearing threat to their life, the couple had sought protection from Punjab and Haryana High Court and had stayed away from the village. They returned to the village some time back and since then, had been facing threats from Amanpreet’s family, the police quoting the woman said.