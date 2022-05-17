Punjab power theft: PSPCL imposes fine of Rs 88 lakh after two-day exercise

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine worth Rs 88 lakh on 584 consumers for theft of electricity and other violations during its two-day exercise conducted on May 13 and May 14. The list of violators included religious places, a police station, houses at the Punjab Armed Police complex, and many others.

A spokesperson of PSPCL said that on May13-14, massive raids were conducted at different locations by various squads of the enforcement wing of PSPCL across the state. The spokesperson said the enforcement squads checked 3,035 electricity connections relating to high losses feeders in different areas of the state on these days. Out of which 120 cases of power theft and 464 cases of other irregularities and violations were detected. The total amount of Rs. 88.18 lakh has been charged.

The spokesperson also said that during the checking of Dera Sarhala near Jentipur under the Udoke sub-division in Amritsar, it was found that the entire load of 29.278 KW was running directly bypassing the meter through a cable from a 25 KVA transformer installed outside the camp. The consumer has been fined Rs 5.12 lakh for power theft.

The spokesperson added that the enforcement team also checked Dera Baba Lal Singh Bhai Roopa (Rampura Phul) in the Bathinda district and found that power was being stolen through a PVC cable directly from the transformer installed on the road. The cable has been removed and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on May 13.

While checking a religious place in Jamalpur, Ludhiana, it was found that the consumer was stealing electricity for a 40 KW load by inserting a 25 mm cable directly into the transformer. The cable was seized and a penalty of Rs. 9.43 lakh plus a compounding fee of Rs. 70,000 has been imposed under the Electricity Act, 2003, added a press statement by PSPCL. In addition to this, another power theft case was detected at Gill Road Police Station in Ludhiana where outside line conductors were tapped for operating the load of 20 KW. A penalty of Rs 8 lakh has been imposed under the Electricity Act 2003.

The spokesperson added that the power connection at 124 houses in the colony of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Complex in Jalandhar was checked. Out of which, 23 houses were found stealing electricity. The amount of Rs. 6.23 lakh has been charged under the Electricity Act.

The corporation has appealed to all its consumers to help it in controlling the menace of theft of electricity by providing information about the theft of power. Consumers can also inform it about power theft on WhatsApp no 96461-75770. The PSPCL assured its consumers that their identity will not be disclosed, the statement added.