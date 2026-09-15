Punjab engineer suspended over Facebook comment on CM Mann, unions threaten stir

Union leaders met with chief engineer of the Central Zone to seek Davinder Singh's (right) reinstatement (Express photo/Special arrangement).

A comment on a Facebook post of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has led to the suspension of a junior engineer at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The employee has denied making the remark, claiming his social media account may have been hacked.

Davinder Singh, posted at the Tohra sub-division in Patiala district under PSPCL’s Central Division, received his suspension order on September 11 and was ordered to shift his headquarters to Bathinda. Sources said the directions regarding the suspension originated from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) before being passed to PSPCL management.

“On September 14, I visited the central division office in Ludhiana and was told verbally that I had posted a comment on a social media post concerning Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, because of which I was immediately relieved from the Tohra sub-division,” Davinder Singh told The Indian Express. He added that he joined PSPCL in 2011 as a lineman before being promoted to junior engineer, maintaining an unblemished record throughout his tenure.