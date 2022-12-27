Punjab sees surge in power demand after announcement of free units

Punjab has witnessed a 9 per cent increase in power demand in December till now compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase is being linked to the 300 free units of power being given to the residents of the state.

While 91 per cent residents received zero power bills in the state in the last two months, the demand for power increased by 19 per cent compared to the corresponding day on December 3 last year (last year, the consumption stood at 6,033 MW while this year it was 7,156 MW).

Data available with The Indian Express on power consumption till December 25 shows that on December 1, the consumption stood at 7,205 MW, compared to 6,170 MW last year, recording an increase of 17 per cent. On December 2, the demand was 6,771 MW, compared to 5,966 MW last year, thereby recording an increase of 13 per cent. Similarly, on December 7, the demand stood at 7,783 MW compared to 6,893 MW last year, showing an increase of 13 per cent.

On December 24, the demand went up to 8,008 MW while it was 6,789 MW on the same day last year. This showed an increase of 18 per cent. Similarly, on December 15, there was an increase of 12 per cent with the total consumption standing at 7,239 MW compared to 6,460 last year.

Only on two days, December 18 and 20, Punjab saw a decrease in the consumption by 4 per cent on each day compared to corresponding days last year. While on December 18, the demand was 6951 MW, last year it was 7,204 MW. On December 20, the demand was 6,596 MW while last year it was 6,889 MW.

Power department officials said that if the demand for power rises even by 5 per cent, the change is not considered overwhelming. “But there have been days when the demand increased by 19 per cent or more. This shows that households which were utilising lesser units are making use of the 300 free units a month,” said an official.

He added, “We are observing the trend. More data will be able to make us reach a solid conclusion. But it appears that we will end up providing more power this year.”

The official recalled that there were reports of many people buying electrically operated induction stoves as they were not able to consume the 300 free units in a month. On the other hand, he said, there are households which tried to reduce their consumption to fall in the 300 unit bracket. “But that number is small. However, to better understand the trends, we will need more data,” he said.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited data shows that during November this year, there was an increase of 13 per cent in the demand for power compared to last year. Similarly, in October, it was 19 per cent more than last year while in September it was 18 per cent more than last year’s consumption. The data further shows that in August this year, Punjab consumed 8 per cent more power than last year while in July, the increase was at 5 per cent.

The government had implemented 300 free units from July onwards.