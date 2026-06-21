Punjab’s thermal plants falter as outsourced workers’ strike shuts units

Departments such as ash evacuation, which normally employ nearly 250 outsourced workers, are currently being managed by just 10 to 12 regular employees working 16-18 hour shifts. (Express)

All four units at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) in Lehra Mohabbat have shut down, while one unit at the Ropar thermal plant is awaiting restoration, as an indefinite strike by outsourced technical staff entered its 12th day, highlighting the state’s dependence on specialised field services.

The 920-MW Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) coal-fired plant at Lehra Mohabbat witnessed a progressive shutdown, with units going offline between Wednesday and Sunday morning following a series of technical failures.

Officials said regular PSPCL staff were working extended shifts to restore operations but lacked both the manpower and specialised trade skills usually provided by more than 1,850 outsourced workers who joined the strike after the protest escalated on June 16.