Punjab’s thermal plants falter as outsourced workers’ strike shuts units

Lehra Mohabbat goes fully offline, Ropar output hit amid staffing crisis and soaring power demand

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 08:14 PM IST
Departments such as ash evacuation, which normally employ nearly 250 outsourced workers, are currently being managed by just 10 to 12 regular employees working 16-18 hour shifts.Departments such as ash evacuation, which normally employ nearly 250 outsourced workers, are currently being managed by just 10 to 12 regular employees working 16-18 hour shifts. (Express)
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All four units at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) in Lehra Mohabbat have shut down, while one unit at the Ropar thermal plant is awaiting restoration, as an indefinite strike by outsourced technical staff entered its 12th day, highlighting the state’s dependence on specialised field services.

The 920-MW Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) coal-fired plant at Lehra Mohabbat witnessed a progressive shutdown, with units going offline between Wednesday and Sunday morning following a series of technical failures.

Officials said regular PSPCL staff were working extended shifts to restore operations but lacked both the manpower and specialised trade skills usually provided by more than 1,850 outsourced workers who joined the strike after the protest escalated on June 16.

Around 550 regular employees remain on site, roughly half of them technical staff, including about 150 engineers. Departments such as ash evacuation, which normally employ nearly 250 outsourced workers, are currently being managed by just 10 to 12 regular employees working 16-18 hour shifts.

The manpower shortage has exposed a critical vulnerability. Ash transport and disposal, boiler soot-blowing, clinker removal, high-voltage switching, turbine and pump maintenance, and coal handling are specialised and hazardous tasks that cannot safely be performed by untrained or temporary personnel.

The PSEB Engineers’ Association has warned management that forcing engineers to operate or revive units without adequately trained support staff could lead to “major accidents, injuries or loss of life”. A senior official also flagged attempts to bring in untrained replacements from Panipat and Talwandi Sabo as a “catastrophic risk”, citing exposure to high-voltage equipment and boilers operating at temperatures close to 550°C.

Attempts to restart units with limited and inexperienced crews have already failed, with ash-system breakdowns and clinker-related damage triggering repeated shutdowns and ultimately resulting in a complete outage at the plant.

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The impact of the strike has extended beyond Lehra Mohabbat. Union leaders said around 1,400 outsourced workers at the Ropar plant had also walked out, reducing the plant’s load factor and leaving it operating at roughly half capacity.

The disruption comes at a time of high power demand. Punjab recorded peak demand of 14,459 MW on Sunday evening at 5.46 pm, while drawing 10,390 MW from the northern grid. The state’s gross power generation fell to 4,140 MW, including 3,011 MW from independent power producers.

The operational and financial impact is already visible. Coal rakes are reportedly waiting for unloading and facing demurrage charges, while ash accumulation threatens boiler walls and electrostatic precipitators. Engineers also warned that repeated cold starts and improper handling could cause long-term equipment damage and lead to costly repairs.

Union leaders said a May 24 agreement, witnessed by the Punjab Power Minister, committed the state to absorb the workers directly into PSPCL by June 15. They said the government’s failure to issue the required notification led to a sit-in protest from June 9, which escalated into a complete work boycott on June 16.

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The protesters have maintained that they will not resume work until a formal and binding absorption order is issued.

PSPCL CMD Basant Garg said talks with the workers were continuing and management hoped to revive at least one unit soon. However, plant engineers stressed that any restart must be gradual and supported by skilled personnel to avoid accidents and further damage.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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