As Punjab power crisis deepens, AAP government goes for bureaucratic reshuffle

Amid a worsening power crisis in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government Monday changed its power secretary, with senior IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh replacing incumbent Basant Garg.

The decision comes as the state faces ongoing power cuts, a significant rise in demand, and generation limitations, increasing pressure on the government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh will take over as principal secretary, Power and Renewable Energy Sources. A 2001-batch IAS officer, he has been serving as principal secretary, Social Security, Women and Child Development, Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Information Technology.

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He has also been given charge as chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), replacing Garg, a 2005-batch IAS officer.

Garg, who held the power portfolio in addition to being CMD of the two power corporations, has been shifted to Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Information Technology. The two officers have effectively swapped key assignments, with Garg relieved of additional charges for the power department and the two corporations.

The latest bureaucratic change is significant as it is the second major change at the top of Punjab’s power administration in less than a year. In October 2025, then power minister Sanjeev Arora handpicked Garg to replace senior IAS officer A K Sinha as power secretary and CMD of PSPCL and PSTC. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Arora in a money-laundering case in May this year, and he remains in judicial custody at Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon.

Also Read | From four hours to 14: Punjab industry bears brunt as power crisis deepens

Rise in demand, fall in power generation

The change comes as Punjab is facing one of its most difficult power situations in recent years. The state’s peak demand crossed 16,500 MW in September and is currently at 16,619 MW. Industrial consumers in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali have faced cuts extending up to 14 hours, while domestic and rural consumers have also complained of prolonged unscheduled outages.

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Power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond blamed the Centre for the coal crisis, saying the shortage stems from rising demand, inadequate generation, coal shortages, and technical problems at thermal power plants. Punjab’s available generation capacity has fallen from around 6,580 MW to 5,680 MW, even as demand has risen by more than 6,000 MW over the years. The state has increasingly had to depend on power purchases from outside and private plants to bridge the gap.

The immediate trigger has also been the shutdown of units at two private thermal power plants, resulting in a generation shortfall of around 1,360 MW. Coal stocks at some plants have remained critically low, further constraining generation.