As Punjab power crisis deepens, AAP government goes for bureaucratic reshuffle

Facing severe power outages and a surging peak demand, the Punjab government has replaced Power Secretary Basant Garg with 2001-batch IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhSep 14, 2026 01:56 PM IST
powerPunjab’s total thermal generation capacity stood at around 6,580 MW in 2016, including state-owned plants and private independent power producers. (File photo).
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Amid a worsening power crisis in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government Monday changed its power secretary, with senior IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh replacing incumbent Basant Garg.

The decision comes as the state faces ongoing power cuts, a significant rise in demand, and generation limitations, increasing pressure on the government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh will take over as principal secretary, Power and Renewable Energy Sources. A 2001-batch IAS officer, he has been serving as principal secretary, Social Security, Women and Child Development, Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Information Technology.

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He has also been given charge as chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), replacing Garg, a 2005-batch IAS officer.

Garg, who held the power portfolio in addition to being CMD of the two power corporations, has been shifted to Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Information Technology. The two officers have effectively swapped key assignments, with Garg relieved of additional charges for the power department and the two corporations.

The latest bureaucratic change is significant as it is the second major change at the top of Punjab’s power administration in less than a year. In October 2025, then power minister Sanjeev Arora handpicked Garg to replace senior IAS officer A K Sinha as power secretary and CMD of PSPCL and PSTC. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Arora in a money-laundering case in May this year, and he remains in judicial custody at Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon.

Also Read | From four hours to 14: Punjab industry bears brunt as power crisis deepens

Rise in demand, fall in power generation

The change comes as Punjab is facing one of its most difficult power situations in recent years. The state’s peak demand crossed 16,500 MW in September and is currently at 16,619 MW. Industrial consumers in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali have faced cuts extending up to 14 hours, while domestic and rural consumers have also complained of prolonged unscheduled outages.

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Power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond blamed the Centre for the coal crisis, saying the shortage stems from rising demand, inadequate generation, coal shortages, and technical problems at thermal power plants. Punjab’s available generation capacity has fallen from around 6,580 MW to 5,680 MW, even as demand has risen by more than 6,000 MW over the years. The state has increasingly had to depend on power purchases from outside and private plants to bridge the gap.

The immediate trigger has also been the shutdown of units at two private thermal power plants, resulting in a generation shortfall of around 1,360 MW. Coal stocks at some plants have remained critically low, further constraining generation.

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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