Bird flu: Punjab bans import of poultry

Chickens at a poultry farm at Chabba village, near Amritsar. (PTI)

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several parts of the country, including neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Punjab government on Friday imposed a ban on import of poultry.

The government has declared the whole state as Controlled Area.

As per the notification of the ban, living and dead birds, any form of poultry including the unprocessed meat would not be allowed to enter the state till January 15.

The decision will be reviewed depending on the evolving situation.

In a statement, additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department V K Janjua has said that both the decisions were taken in consultation with the Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza, a scheduled disease in the state.

He further said that these decisions have been taken as per provisions of the act to control of scheduled diseases under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.