Punjab: Potato prices fall by half in 90 days, farmers hit

Potato rates in Punjab have crashed by half from Rs 600-650 in early June to Rs 300-325 by July-end, hitting farmers badly in the process. This while the middlemen and retailers continue to make money.

In the retail market, potatoes continue to sell at Rs 20-25 per kg (Rs 2000 to 2500 per quintal). The middlemen have been selling at a rate of Rs 10 to 12 per kg (Rs1000 to 1200 per quintal).

Farmers alleged that traders from other states too were responsible for creating glut like situation by aiding a perception that there was no demand of Punjab potato in order to lower prices ahead of potato sowing in various states from September to November month. Punjab’s potato seed considered the best in the country.

This is the fourth year in a row that Punjab farmers have been facing losses due to poor rate of the crop.

The rate of Pukhraj and Jyoti varieties was Rs 300-325 per quintal and Rs 250-300 per quintal, respectively on Thursday, against Rs 600-625 to Rs 400-450 per quintals, respectively in May.

Similarly the sugar-free potato varities like LR and Diamond are being sold at Rs 600-800 per quintal against Rs 1100 per quintals in May.

“Punjab’s seed is best in the country and every potato growing state takes its seed form here only and if country needs 2.5 mt fresh seed annually, Punjab’s 1.6 mt, which is meant for seed only. So, we should have no problem..Government needs to honour the best seed quality of our state by making some policy as Punjab is blessed to grow best seed by nature due to its soil, geographical location,” said a senior officer in Punjab Horticulture Department.

A farmer from Mallianwal village in Jalandhar, Harjinder Singh, said: “Traders have made a nexus and they don’t place orders for seed till the time farmers lose hope and sell it at a throw away prices…..Only Punjab’s potato seed is successful in other states and if government fixes a rate of it, the potato growers here would never be harassed by the traders and entire potato crop of the state would be used as seed in other states.”

Punjab has around 609 cold stores for keeping potato with a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other potato producing states meet around 65 per cent seed demand for growing table potato across the country.

In Punjab, Doaba region of the state is the home of potato production where 98,000 hectares area is under it. Jalandhar itself is a major pototo growing hub. The sowing of potato these takes place in early October and harvesting towards February-March, after which the crop is put in cold storage.

Potato grower Gurmail Singh from village Dhadda Haripur in Jalandhar district, who grows potato on over 100 acres after taking land on rent, said that potato seed and table potato costs them Rs 9 and Rs 6 per kg and how can they sell below it below that price.