Post-matric scholarship for SC students: National SC panel notice to Punjab govt over ‘roll numbers being withheld’

The notice was issued on orders of SC panel chief Vijay Sampla. (Representational)

Taking note of protests by Scheduled Caste students studying under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme over alleged non-issuance of roll numbers by colleges, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to Punjab government asking it to ensure the immediate release of their roll numbers. The notice was issued on orders of SC panel chief Vijay Sampla.

According to reports, various private colleges of Punjab especially in Barnala district are forcing SC students to submit fees as a pre-condition for the release of their roll numbers.

The SC commission has issued notice to Chief Secretary, Punjab, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities, Deputy Commissioner and SSP, Barnala, asking them to submit an action taken report on the matter within 15 days.

Sampla warned that stopping the roll number or withholding the degree of any student admitted under post-matric scholarship scheme is an offence. Strict action will be taken against the erring colleges/institutes, he said.

The NCSC chief cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission will exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.