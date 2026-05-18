Follow Andhra plan: BJP leader urges Punjab CM Mann to incentivise larger families

A day after Andhra Pradesh announced a population incentive scheme, senior BJP leader and retired IAS officer Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging the state government to consider a similar policy to address demographic concerns.

In his letter dated May 17, Raju said the Sikh community, a constitutionally recognised minority in India, has recorded the lowest fertility rate among major communities, citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS). He also highlighted that the share of Sikhs in Punjab’s population has declined from 62.95 per cent in 1991 to 57.69 per cent in the 2011 Census, warning that the trend may be continuing.

“This demographic decline is a serious concern for the social and cultural future of the Sikh community in Punjab,” he wrote, adding that financial incentives similar to Andhra Pradesh’s proposed model — Rs 30,000 for the third child and Rs 40,000 for the fourth child — could help support young families and stabilise population trends.

He argued that such a policy would help maintain the social, cultural, and demographic strength of the Sikh community, which has contributed significantly to India’s independence, defence, agriculture and national development. Raju also urged the Punjab Government to examine the issue seriously in light of evolving demographic patterns.

Responding to concerns about potential challenges, such as unemployment and infrastructure pressure from population growth, Raju cited China’s earlier one-child policy and its current shift towards encouraging higher birth rates. He said population policies must evolve in line with changing demographic needs, adding that his suggestion is based on available data.

Last Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a one-time financial incentive of Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for the birth of a fourth child. The scheme, announced at a public meeting in Srikakulam district, is aimed at addressing the state’s declining birth rate and stabilising population levels, which officials believe have fallen below the replacement rate. Detailed implementation guidelines are yet to be finalised.

In Punjab, similar concerns about declining population growth have also been expressed by religious leadership.

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Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has, on multiple occasions during 2025–2026, appealed to Sikh families to have more children. Speaking at religious gatherings, including one in December 2025, he expressed concern over shrinking family sizes and suggested that Sikh couples should ideally have three to four children to ensure long-term demographic and cultural continuity.