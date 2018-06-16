Punjab Pollution Control Board: Stop all construction in state

At Ferozepur on Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet singh) At Ferozepur on Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet singh)

Describing the severe dust and haze over the northern region as a ‘natural calamity’, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has directed that all construction activities, including carpeting of roads, in the state be stopped.

PPCB chairman Kahan Singh Pannu also directed that sand, soil etc must be carried duly covered in trolleys and trucks. In an advisory issued Friday, the PPCB has also said that due to the duststorms originating from Rajasthan the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached its all time high making the air quality condition severe.

A statement issued by PPCB said that the particulate matter PM10 is 5 to 6 times higher than the normal value of 100 µg/m3. “The AQI of Ludhiana (443), Amritsar (454) Mandi Gobindgarh (440), Khanna (389), Patiala (403), Ropar (417) all falling in severe category of air quality,” the statement added.

The board has also advised that athletes, walkers, senior citizens should avoid exercises and walks till the weather is cleared. The advisory further states that asthmatic, heart, eyes, skin patients must remain indoors and parents are advised not to let their children play outside rather they should be involved in indoor activities. People have also been advised not to travel long distances in open trolleys and trucks.

A spokesman of the board said that as per the meteorological forecast, rainfall is expected in a day or two to clear this haze and dust and will give relief to the people.

