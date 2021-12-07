Punjab polls: Shekhawat meets Amarinder to discuss alliance

Union Minister and BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a luncheon meeting with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday, fuelling speculation that the two sides were close to finalising an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls, even as Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma claimed his party was preparing to fight on all 117 seats.

Both camps were tight-lipped about the meeting. Capt Amarinder’s aides pointed out that it was a one-on-one meeting, hinting that they discussed the contours of an alliance.

This is Capt Amarinder’s first meeting with any BJP leader after he held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after resigning as the CM.

After quitting the Congress party, Capt Amarinder floated his outfit, Punjab Lok Congress Party.

Ashwani Sharma, however, refrained from making any comment on seat-sharing arrangements or an alliance between the BJP and the Punjab Lok Congress Party. Speaking to media persons before inducting some people into the BJP, Sharma insisted that his mandate was to fight elections on all 117 Assembly seats in the state.

“As the state president of the party as of now my job is to prepare my party to fight on all 117 seats. However, there are various other sections of the party which also work towards elections and this includes the Parliamentary Board,” he said when asked about Shekhawat’s meeting with Capt Amarinder.

Sharma said the BJP was not any one person’s party of any family’s party. “We have the central leadership, we have Parliamentary Board, state unit. We exchange our views also. As of now our job is to prepare for the 117 seats,” he said.

Shekhwat’s meeting with Capt Amarinder comes barely a few days after Amit Shah said that talks were continuing to forge an alliance with Capt Amarinder’s and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s party.

The former Congress CM, too, has said on several occasions that he would tie up with the BJP for the Punjab Assembly election slated for early 2022. He also echoed this during the inauguration of his party’s office in Chandigarh on Monday.

When asked how the BJP could think of entering into this alliance when the party blames the Congress for not doing anything in four-and-a-half years of its rule when Amarinder was at the helms, Sharma said the poll promises were made in the name of the Congress and not any individual. “The person is not important. He may be the face. But the commitment is made by the party. The manifesto was released by Rahul Gandhi. If anyone has deceived the people of Punjab then it is Congress and its leadership,” he said.

Sharma also attacked Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi for seeking a trade corridor with Pakistan. “Manish Tewari is opposing trade with Pakistan. This means there is difference of opinion within Congress. Sidhu’s Pakistan love is well known. He is more interested in hugging Pakistani leaders. Don’t he and Channi see the sacrifices that soldiers from Punjab are making every day against Pakistan when they come to their homes wrapped in Tricolour,” he asked.

He said earlier that Punjab needed a “double engine” growth with a BJP government at the Centre as well as in the state. “We will not issue a mere manifesto. We will issue a sankalp patra (an oath) to ensure that whatever promise we make to the people of the state will be fulfilled.”