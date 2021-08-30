Punjab: SAD-BSP announce 33% reservation for govt school students, 50% quota for women in jobs

Promise were dished out by the dozen on Sunday, as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine held their first political rally on Sunday in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year. The focus of Sunday’s rally, titled ‘Anakh Jagao’ and held in Phagwara’s Dana Mandi, was majorly on trying to woo the Dalits, students, women, farmers, and contractual employees.

On Sunday, while heavily coming down on the ruling Congress government, as well as the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party and BJP, SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, said that if voted to power, their government will not only create one lakh government jobs but will also reserve 33 per cent government jobs for students who studied from Punjab government schools, and ensure 50 per cent reservation in jobs for the women.

Speaking at the rally, Sukhbir Badal also assured BSP workers that if the SAD-BSP government is voted to power, it will be your (BSP’s) government and all their aspirations of power-sharing will be met.

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, Badal junior said that the gareeb, kisan and mazdoor had risen as one to end the reign of the corrupt and scam-ridden Congress government.

Elaborating further, Badal said that their government will not only ensure 33 per cent reservation in government jobs for students who pass out from government schools but will also have at least 33 per cent seats reserved for students of government schools in all government and private colleges and universities, including medical and engineering ones, of the state.

He also told the gathering that under the 13 point agenda of SAD-BSP alliance, Rs 10 lakh student card scheme will be launched to provide help to students who want to undertake higher education, whether here or in universities abroad. Badal added that 500-bed medical colleges will be established in every district of the state, besides providing 400 units of electricity free to every consumer every month. “We will take care of contractual employees too. They will all be regularised by our government and covered under a Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme, which will be done by the state,” he said.

He said that the post matric scheme was running very well under them and nearly 4-lakh Dalit students had benefited from it. However, Captain Amarinder Singh stopped it.

“If voted to power, our government will restore all dropped welfare schemes, including Blue Cards. Women head of families of Blue Card holders will be entitled to a sum of Rs 2,000 per month. We will also restart the SC scholarship and take launch action against corrupt SC Welfare minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot,” Sukhbir said.

He said that other parties, including the Congress, the AAP, and the BJP could not work on their own as they are had to take directions from their high commands. The SAD and BSP, however, both are Punjab’s own parties which need not take any directions from Delhi. “We are your own parties and we will live and die for you,” he said.

Asserting that both the SAD and the BSP had united to take on and defeat the outsiders, Sukhbir also lauded BSP supremo, Mayawati, for her clarity of thought and the swiftness with which she put together the alliance with SAD, even as he thanked her for her unwavering support to the Kisan sangharsh in parliament with the SAD.

“Our connection with the BSP dates back to 1996, when former Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, and Kanshi Ram, the founder of BSP, had an alliance in 1996,” he said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Ramji Gautam, Member Parliament, and national coordinator of BSP said, ” The BJP earlier had brought in anti-farmer land acquisition Act, which it was forced to take back. When we unite, the Centre will have to take back the three black farm laws as well.”

The BSP leader also claimed that the AAP government in Delhi had first implemented the black laws, and it seems like they were a product of the RSS.

Randhir Singh Beniwal, BSP’s Punjab affairs in-charge, took up the issue of commercialisation of education and said that under the conspiracy of the Congress, the poor and Dalits were being kept away from education by commercialising it. But their government will provide education to all irrespective of caste and creed.

The BSP announced its state unit head, Jasbir Singh Garhi, as its candidate from the Phagwara Assembly seat.