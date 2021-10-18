Constituency Watch: Bathinda Urban

Voters: 2,14,000

MLA: Manpreet Badal (Finance Minister, Punjab)

Previous MLA: Sarup Chand Singla (SAD)

Key issues:

Water logging and overflowing sewers are major issues here. In August, car of deputy mayor had also got submerged in rain water. City had witnessed severe water logging for six days two years ago. Dependent on canal water, Bathinda also faces shortage of drinking water often. Closure of Bathinda thermal is also a big issue as it was considered as a landmark in the city.

MLA says:

“We have opened few new schools in the constituency in my tenure. Parks have been given a new look. More green spaces can be seen in the city now. Work on ring road has started. LED lights have been installed in the entire city. Work of railway overbridge is underway at Sanjay Nagar. Special projects are on to improve rain water disposal disposal pumps are of increased capacity now. Things have improved considerably,” said Manpreet Badal. The MLA is often seen in city markets, at tea kiosks, gardens to meet people randomly.

He added,”Our government provided employment to masses, pension in social security schemes has been enhanced and free bus ride for women has been provided.”

Opposition Says: Sarup Chand Singla is the SAD candidate from Bathinda. Singla said, “Manpreet Badal had been absent from his constituency for the past four and a half years and now he has come with false claims. He gave charge to his brother-in-law all these years. Low quality work has been done in the area, thermal got closed while Manpreet had made this an agenda in his poll campaign that he will revive the thermal plant. Supply of drugs continues.”

AAP leader Balwinder Kaur said, “He couldn’t even get basic issues resolved in the area like rainwater disposal and clean drinking water supply. Closure of thermal is another failure.”

Voters say

Gursewak Singh, president of Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) employees association, said,”Manpreet had promised to revive the thermal, but soon after formation of Congress government, thermal plant was closed and Manpreet supported the decision. So what can we expect from him now.” Dr Vitull Kumar Gupta, chairman of Malwa branch of Association of Physicians of India, said, “Physical infrastructure has improved in the city, however many projects have come up which were not needed. There are no efforts to regulate traffic, control law and order in the city…”