Punjab Poll Khol | Rab’ or thug: Sukhbir Badal

In this poll season of ticket allotment, party chiefs in Punjab have their hands full. As Sukhbir Badal, president of Akali Dal, confided to his audience on Sunday: “When people are seeking tickets, then we are ‘rab’ (God), but when we refuse them tickets, we become thugs.” Needless say that he must have been smarting from an earful.

Playing, Pushpa in Punjab

Speaking of candidates, there are some like Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, a Congress ticket hopeful from Samana, who continues to be in the fray even after the party has fielded a candidate. It’s been over a week since Congress announced Rajinder Singh as its candidate, but Randhawa is relentless. “I have lost my ticket not my social services, hard work & struggle. I’ll keep struggling till I win,” she tweeted on Monday, sending shivers down the spine of the official candidate. Remember Pushpa (the film) and the refrain: jhukoonga nahin. Seems it is inspiring many in the Punjab poll battlefield.

Lakha Sidhana and his avatars

The problem with the candidature of Lakha Sidhana, the gangster-turned-social worker who’s got SSM ticket from Maur is not just the fact that he is still wanted by the Delhi Police, but also the social media accounts on his name. While some claim to be his fans, others make you believe they are the real deal, but one look and you start wondering at their veracity. Will the real Lakha Sidhana stand up please on the social media?

Dakha and the Kang factor

The candidature of Dr KNS Kang, the suave director of PCTE group of colleges, Baddowal, as Aam Aadmi Party’s man from Dakha, came as quite a surprise for the college and its students. With Kang getting into the poll gear — he started his election campaign by paying tributes to the statue of Kartar Singh Sarabha and posing for pictures with it — it’s not long before volunteers begin to pour in from the campus. Kang is also closely associated with Ludhiana Management Association, so we can expect to see some industrial