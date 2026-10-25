Punjab politics: Kejriwal-Majithia apology, Warring subsidy row, SAD-BJP alliance buzz

An apology that Arvind Kejriwal tendered to Bikram Singh Majithia after the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections has come back to haunt him, with Majithia pulling out the old letter after Kejriwal’s latest jibe at the Akalis over drugs.

Ahead of the 2017 polls, Kejriwal had accused Majithia, then a minister in the SAD-BJP government, of being a drug dealer. But in 2018, he apologised to Majithia in a defamation case, leaving his own party leaders red-faced.

Among the most upset was Sukhpal Singh Khaira, then an AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. The party had made the drug menace a major election issue, and Kejriwal’s apology appeared to undercut its stand. Khaira’s displeasure reflected the unease within the Punjab unit over the sudden retreat from an allegation that had been central to the party’s campaign.

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Nearly a decade after the 2017 election, the issue has resurfaced. Kejriwal took a swipe at Amit Shah over an alleged understanding with Akali leaders facing drug-related allegations. Majithia responded by producing the old apology letter.

With Punjab headed for another Assembly election in 2027, Kejriwal’s past has returned to the political conversation, but this time, courtesy of the man he had apologised to.

Warring’s U-turn

Politics is a strange game. Former Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had barely handed over charge to his successor, Pargat Singh, when his remark on power subsidies landed the Congress in a controversy. In party circles, there was even tongue-in-cheek talk of whether Warring had left his successor with a political landmine to deal with.

Warring said that if he became Chief Minister, he would withdraw power subsidy from those who could afford to pay their bills. The Aam Aadmi Party was quick to turn the remark against the Congress, projecting it as a sign that the party would take away the benefit if voted to power.

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What Warring said was not blasphemous. Economists and those concerned about Punjab’s finances have long questioned the logic of providing subsidies to everyone. But politics is rarely about the fine print. Warring had to issue a clarification through a video. Having just passed on the baton, Warring had managed to leave behind a talking point and Pargat Singh’s party with some explaining to do.

October 31 buzz for SAD-BJP

October 31 has taken on political significance in Punjab, with buzz in political circles that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP could be heading for an alliance before the month ends. With the Assembly elections still some distance away, all parties are watching for signs of a possible realignment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the cat among the pigeons last week when he declared that the NDA would form the next government in Punjab. Three days later, former Congress MLA Raminder Singh Awla joined the SAD, adding to speculation about the Akali Dal’s plans and political prospects.

The BJP and the SAD, which parted ways over the farm laws in 2020, have remained under scrutiny for any hint of a rapprochement. An alliance would reshape the political calculations in a state where the AAP, Congress and the two former allies are all preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections.

For now, October 31 is the date doing the rounds. Whether it marks an actual reunion or merely another round of political speculation remains to be seen. But the SAD is firmly back under the political spotlight.

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Sandhwan-Aman Arora bonhomie

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan and AAP state president Aman Arora seem to share a comfortable equation, as their recent exchange over dressing up showed.

When Sandhwan complimented Arora on his attire in the Assembly, the latter quickly returned the compliment, saying he had learnt the art of dressing well from the Speaker. The mutual admiration brought a lighter moment to the House, but also revived memories of an older video involving the two. In that clip, Sandhwan was heard speaking to Arora before the latter apparently reminded him that their conversation was being recorded. Both then fell silent. The latest exchange over attire was a more public display of their bonhomie. It also reminded me of an episode that offered a glimpse of what happens when someone is recorded on camera during an informal conversation.