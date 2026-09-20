Egg battles, Navjot Sidhu’s weight loss and Raghav Chadha at tea stall

The egg has travelled from Bengal to Punjab. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleged that BJP workers pelted eggs at her. In Punjab, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that AAP supporters attacked his convoy with eggs and stones. So, what the BJP was accused of doing in Bengal, the party has now accused the AAP of doing in Punjab.

There is another political connection. Mamata Banerjee is a political ally of Arvind Kejriwal, though their parties have their own equations in different states. As Shakespeare put it, “the wheel is come full circle.” Perhaps there is a new rule lately: what the BJP is accused of in Bengal, it should be prepared to face it in Punjab. And eggs, it seems, have no respect for state borders.

Raghav Chadha’s cup of tea

Raghav Chadha’s much-talked-about stop in Punjab after joining the BJP was Amritsar’s iconic Giani Tea Stall. He sat down for tea and discussed Punjab politics with people around him, even posting his own verse on tea and “nasha”.

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But Chadha is not exactly moving around Punjab unnoticed these days. AAP is watching him closely. Intelligence sleuths have also been directed to track his movements and capture his every move, sources say. That is hardly surprising given the circumstances. Chadha, once one of AAP’s most prominent faces in Punjab, has now crossed over to the BJP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs. So, while Chadha may have been sitting at Giani’s over a cup of tea, plenty of eyes were on the table and, more importantly, on who was sitting around it.

Navjot Sidhu loses weight, politically, too

Navjot Sidhu has lost weight. His social media posts show him looking much like the strapping young cricketer he once was, occasionally pulling out outfits from the wardrobe of yore to remind everyone of those days. But while Sidhu appears keen to regain attention after keeping away from active politics and his Congress party, there seems to be little political interest in him these days.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo). Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo).

Perhaps Sidhu has lost not just physical weight, but political weight too. The Congress, meanwhile, does not appear particularly worried. The party has its own battles to fight-a race for the chair, factionalism and enough infighting to keep everyone occupied. Sidhu may have shed kilos, but he appears to have shed political relevance along with them. And in a Congress busy fighting over who gets the chair, there is little time to notice who has left the room.

Games CMs play

Sports grounds have often doubled up as political stages. The latest entrant is Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who played volleyball with players from his Dhuri constituency ahead of the Assembly elections. An avid volleyball player, Mann is known to have a net at all his residences, including the official Chief Minister’s residence. In the video, the 53-year-old Mann appeared agile and fit. In an election year, every shot carried a message, loud and clear: I am in control.

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It brings to mind former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who, despite his age, once made sure the cameras captured him playing badminton. Different chief ministers, different games, but much the same political messaging. When elections are around the corner, a chief minister stepping onto a sports ground is never just about sport. It is about projecting energy, fitness and command. And the volleyball show came just hours after BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was caught on camera waving a liquor bottle at Mann’s passing cavalcade. The messaging was hard to miss.