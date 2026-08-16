Corridors of power: Akali leader’s caution for Modi, Punjab minister’s half-bucket bath

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann recently left the Chandigarh Police red-faced after pulling off an unlikely disguise. Dressed as an injured man, wrapped in bandages and travelling in an ambulance towards the Governor’s residence, Mann slipped past the police cordon during the Quami Insaf Morcha’s call for release of Bandi Singhs. The police eventually figured him out and detained him, but by then the octogenarian leader had stolen the show.

Mann’s stunt also came with a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi should be cautioned that Sikhs can disguise themselves,” he said. The episode has left many wondering if the veteran leader was also trying to reclaim some of the political space he has lost since the emergence of Amritpal Singh’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

For a leader whose political fortunes have seen better days, the ambulance stunt certainly put him back in the headlines and reminded everyone that Mann may be old in years, but is not short of political tricks.

Bureaucrats’ ED worry

The Enforcement Directorate’s leaked dossier on a businessman, who allegedly managed access to otherwise difficult-to-reach government offices and secured transfers and postings of senior officials, has left the Punjab bureaucracy both stunned and worried. Ever since reports about the dossier appeared, bureaucrats have been quietly trying to find out whose names figure in its annexures.

There is a sense of unease in political circles, with officers keen to know whether their names have been mentioned and, if so, in what context. The dossier has also triggered a fair amount of nervous speculation in the bureaucracy. Those who once appeared to have easy access to the corridors of power are now being discussed in hushed tones. For officers, the bigger worry is not merely what the dossier says, but what may happen if the names and details in its annexures become public. In Punjab’s bureaucracy, curiosity has quickly given way to caution.

ED raid on AAP leader aide

In politics, controversies rarely come alone. An aide of a top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has found himself under the ED scanner following recent raids, but that has apparently done little to unsettle him within the party. His influence was evident last week when his brother-in-law was appointed incharge of a constituency.

The appointment assumes significance as constituency in-charges are widely believed to be the party’s likely candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections, even if the ruling party already has a sitting MLA in the constituency. For those watching the power equations closely, the appointment means that this aide continues to wield considerable clout. The recent ED action may have created noise, but within the AAP the reaction has been remarkably muted. No visible distancing, no hurried explanations.

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Barinder Goyal makes a point about water conservation

Punjab’s Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal left everyone stunned in the Vidhan Sabha when he said he takes a bath with just half a bucket of water. He also said he uses soap sparingly, bathing with it only once in 10 days. The minister was making a point about water conservation and urging people to change their habits as Punjab battles a serious water crisis. But in a state where lakhs of gallons of water are used to grow paddy, much of it by pumping out rapidly depleting groundwater, Goyal’s half-bucket-gesture may have a bigger challenge than getting people to turn off their taps.

For a farmer dependent on a tubewell, the minister’s half-bucket may sound more symbolic than practical. And while every drop saved at home counts, the real test of Punjab’s water conservation drive lies in how the state tackles the much larger consumption of groundwater in agriculture. Whether Goyal’s half-bucket bath becomes a message for Punjab or merely a talking point in the Assembly remains to be seen.