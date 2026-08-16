Corridors of power: Akali leader’s caution for Modi, Punjab minister’s half-bucket bath

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann recently left the Chandigarh Police red-faced after pulling off an unlikely disguise. Dressed as an injured man, wrapped in bandages and travelling in an ambulance towards the Governor’s residence, Mann slipped past the police cordon during the Quami Insaf Morcha’s call for release of Bandi Singhs. The police eventually figured him out and detained him, but by then the octogenarian leader had stolen the show.
For a leader whose political fortunes have seen better days, the ambulance stunt certainly put him back in the headlines and reminded everyone that Mann may be old in years, but is not short of political tricks.
Bureaucrats’ ED worry
The Enforcement Directorate’s leaked dossier on a businessman, who allegedly managed access to otherwise difficult-to-reach government offices and secured transfers and postings of senior officials, has left the Punjab bureaucracy both stunned and worried. Ever since reports about the dossier appeared, bureaucrats have been quietly trying to find out whose names figure in its annexures.
There is a sense of unease in political circles, with officers keen to know whether their names have been mentioned and, if so, in what context. The dossier has also triggered a fair amount of nervous speculation in the bureaucracy. Those who once appeared to have easy access to the corridors of power are now being discussed in hushed tones. For officers, the bigger worry is not merely what the dossier says, but what may happen if the names and details in its annexures become public. In Punjab’s bureaucracy, curiosity has quickly given way to caution.
In politics, controversies rarely come alone. An aide of a top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has found himself under the ED scanner following recent raids, but that has apparently done little to unsettle him within the party. His influence was evident last week when his brother-in-law was appointed incharge of a constituency.
The appointment assumes significance as constituency in-charges are widely believed to be the party’s likely candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections, even if the ruling party already has a sitting MLA in the constituency. For those watching the power equations closely, the appointment means that this aide continues to wield considerable clout. The recent ED action may have created noise, but within the AAP the reaction has been remarkably muted. No visible distancing, no hurried explanations.
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Barinder Goyal makes a point about water conservation
Punjab’s Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal left everyone stunned in the Vidhan Sabha when he said he takes a bath with just half a bucket of water. He also said he uses soap sparingly, bathing with it only once in 10 days. The minister was making a point about water conservation and urging people to change their habits as Punjab battles a serious water crisis. But in a state where lakhs of gallons of water are used to grow paddy, much of it by pumping out rapidly depleting groundwater, Goyal’s half-bucket-gesture may have a bigger challenge than getting people to turn off their taps.
For a farmer dependent on a tubewell, the minister’s half-bucket may sound more symbolic than practical. And while every drop saved at home counts, the real test of Punjab’s water conservation drive lies in how the state tackles the much larger consumption of groundwater in agriculture. Whether Goyal’s half-bucket bath becomes a message for Punjab or merely a talking point in the Assembly remains to be seen.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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