Punjab Congress’s September jinx, AAP’s ‘Imaandaar CM’ shift and cash crunch
Corridors of power: From the Congress changing state presidents months before the 2027 polls to ED raids making bureaucrats switch to disappearing messages, this week's column tracks Punjab's top political and administrative developments.
September has not been particularly kind to the Congress in Punjab. In September 2021, barely five months before the Assembly elections, the party removed then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and handed the reins to Charanjit Singh Channi. What followed in February 2022 is history. The Congress lost power and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the state.
After the Enforcement Directorate’s 50-hour-long questioning of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials and the confiscation of their phones during the searches, Punjab’s bureaucracy appears to have discovered a new favourite feature on messaging apps: disappearing messages.
Bureaucrats who once happily exchanged long messages, documents and political gossip on WhatsApp are suddenly becoming rather conscious of what remains on their phones. “Times are unpredictable. We don’t know which chat will spell doom,” an officer said, summing up the new mood in the corridors of power.
The GMADA episode has clearly had a chilling effect. For bureaucrats, a casual message written months ago suddenly acquired significance it never had when it was sent. So messages are now being made to disappear. Whether that will make conversations disappear too is another matter. Decisions still have to be taken, files still have to move and, sooner or later, somebody has to put something in writing.
Government vehicles run short of fuel amid cash crunch
Punjab government’s cash crunch was reflected in an unusual way in September, when official vehicles of several government functionaries were left without fuel for a few days as petrol pumps stopped supplying fuel over non-payment of dues. With the government unable to clear the pending bills, some secretaries were forced to pay for fuel out of pocket to keep their official vehicles running, sources said.
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The issue was eventually resolved after the Finance Department released the pending payment to the petrol pumps. An official put the amount released at “less than Rs 1 crore”. The episode has once again highlighted the government’s cash-flow problems, with departments facing delays in clearing even relatively small routine payments. The fuel supply to government vehicles resumed after the payment was released.
For officials, however, the episode offered a glimpse of how the government’s financial constraints are beginning to affect day-to-day functioning. A spokesperson said the fuel issue was not due to a funds crunch but a glitch.
‘Kattar Imaandaar’ AAP, now an ‘Imaandaar’ CM
Punjab’s AAP had built much of its political messaging around the title ‘Kattar Imaandaar’. The epithet is meant to describe its claim to maintain a clean image in public life. Now, with the Assembly elections only a few months away, the phrase appears to have taken on a new, more personalised form in Punjab.
Billboards describing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as an ‘Imaandaar CM’ have come up across the state over the past few days. The timing has naturally drawn attention, coming months before the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Opposition mocking the ‘self-certification.’
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The message is simple: the party’s earlier ‘Kattar Imaandaar’ branding is now being attached directly to the Chief Minister. As elections approach, the AAP is turning to its old-school image plank.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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