Punjab Congress’s September jinx, AAP’s ‘Imaandaar CM’ shift and cash crunch

September has not been particularly kind to the Congress in Punjab. In September 2021, barely five months before the Assembly elections, the party removed then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and handed the reins to Charanjit Singh Channi. What followed in February 2022 is history. The Congress lost power and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the state.

Cut to September 2026. Again, barely five months before the 2027 Assembly election, the Congress has changed its state president, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with Pargat Singh. The move followed months of differences and consultations within the party.

The similarity is hard to miss: a major leadership change just months before an election, after prolonged internal uncertainty. Whether the change turns the jinx into a blessing remains to be seen.

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Officers discover disappearing message

After the Enforcement Directorate’s 50-hour-long questioning of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials and the confiscation of their phones during the searches, Punjab’s bureaucracy appears to have discovered a new favourite feature on messaging apps: disappearing messages.

Bureaucrats who once happily exchanged long messages, documents and political gossip on WhatsApp are suddenly becoming rather conscious of what remains on their phones. “Times are unpredictable. We don’t know which chat will spell doom,” an officer said, summing up the new mood in the corridors of power.

The GMADA episode has clearly had a chilling effect. For bureaucrats, a casual message written months ago suddenly acquired significance it never had when it was sent. So messages are now being made to disappear. Whether that will make conversations disappear too is another matter. Decisions still have to be taken, files still have to move and, sooner or later, somebody has to put something in writing.

Government vehicles run short of fuel amid cash crunch

Punjab government’s cash crunch was reflected in an unusual way in September, when official vehicles of several government functionaries were left without fuel for a few days as petrol pumps stopped supplying fuel over non-payment of dues. With the government unable to clear the pending bills, some secretaries were forced to pay for fuel out of pocket to keep their official vehicles running, sources said.

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The issue was eventually resolved after the Finance Department released the pending payment to the petrol pumps. An official put the amount released at “less than Rs 1 crore”. The episode has once again highlighted the government’s cash-flow problems, with departments facing delays in clearing even relatively small routine payments. The fuel supply to government vehicles resumed after the payment was released.

For officials, however, the episode offered a glimpse of how the government’s financial constraints are beginning to affect day-to-day functioning. A spokesperson said the fuel issue was not due to a funds crunch but a glitch.

‘Kattar Imaandaar’ AAP, now an ‘Imaandaar’ CM

Punjab’s AAP had built much of its political messaging around the title ‘Kattar Imaandaar’. The epithet is meant to describe its claim to maintain a clean image in public life. Now, with the Assembly elections only a few months away, the phrase appears to have taken on a new, more personalised form in Punjab.

Billboards describing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as an ‘Imaandaar CM’ have come up across the state over the past few days. The timing has naturally drawn attention, coming months before the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Opposition mocking the ‘self-certification.’

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The message is simple: the party’s earlier ‘Kattar Imaandaar’ branding is now being attached directly to the Chief Minister. As elections approach, the AAP is turning to its old-school image plank.