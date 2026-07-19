From corridors of power: A DGP in limbo, Congress’ double speak and AAP’s Doda dilemma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab and Chandigarh brought to the fore the Congress’ dichotomy. While Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari attended the Prime Minister’s function in Chandigarh, Jalandhar MP and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi skipped the event in his own constituency. Tewari sensed the chatter. He later took to X to explain that he had chosen “development over politics” arguing that an elected representative cannot afford to ignore an event that serves the interests of his constituency. The explanation, however, only highlighted the contrast within his own party. Channi, meanwhile, chose silence over explanation. The result was a striking contrast. A Congress MP felt attendance needed defending while the other believed absence required no defence. Same party, same Prime Minister, same day but two very different political calculations.
Punjab’s wait for permanent DGP
It has been several days since the UPSC sent its panel of three IPS officers to the Punjab government for appointing the state’s Director General of Police. Officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav’s namefigures on the list, but the formal notification is still awaited.
Initially, the explanation was that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was away to Bengaluru. He has since returned. The file is, however, yet to move. That has naturally set the whisper mills buzzing. After all, this is the same government that continued with Yadav as officiating DGP for exactly four years. Why the delay now? The theories are aplenty. Some point to the Election Commission’s practice of shifting officers who have spent over three years in the same post during elections. Officially, however, there is complete silence. And this silence is only fuelling more speculation.
The Doda twist in AAP politics
Politics is often about strange turns, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has just witnessed one in Punjab. Ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, the national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal had travelled to Abohar to meet the family of Bhim Tank, whose brutal murder had shaken the state. Shiv Lal Doda was among those later convicted in the case. Nearly a decade later, the party has inducted Dr Suhani Doda, Shiv Lal Doda’s daughter-in-law, into its fold in the presence of senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Harpal Cheema. The political circumstances may be different, and Dr Suhani Doda has her own identity. Yet the juxtaposition has not escaped political observers. The photographs from 2017 and 2026 tell two diametrically opposite stories. One of protest, the other of political accommodation. As they say, in politics, memory is often short.
The same leaders emerged wearing broad smiles, speaking in one voice. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi went a step further, dismissing the entire episode as a “media trial” and insisting there had never been any rift in the Punjab Congress.
The transformation was hard to miss. Till the meeting, the leadership tussle had played out in full public view. Hours later, it was projected as a creation of the media. The overnight change did not escape BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, who took a jibe and said that Rahul Gandhi had done exactly what he had warned at his Barnala rally that leaders indulging in indiscipline would be “put on the bus”. “That is why their statements have changed overnight,” Jakhar said.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More