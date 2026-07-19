From corridors of power: A DGP in limbo, Congress’ double speak and AAP’s Doda dilemma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab and Chandigarh brought to the fore the Congress’ dichotomy. While Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari attended the Prime Minister’s function in Chandigarh, Jalandhar MP and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi skipped the event in his own constituency. Tewari sensed the chatter. He later took to X to explain that he had chosen “development over politics” arguing that an elected representative cannot afford to ignore an event that serves the interests of his constituency. The explanation, however, only highlighted the contrast within his own party. Channi, meanwhile, chose silence over explanation. The result was a striking contrast. A Congress MP felt attendance needed defending while the other believed absence required no defence. Same party, same Prime Minister, same day but two very different political calculations.

Punjab’s wait for permanent DGP

It has been several days since the UPSC sent its panel of three IPS officers to the Punjab government for appointing the state’s Director General of Police. Officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav’s name figures on the list, but the formal notification is still awaited.

Initially, the explanation was that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was away to Bengaluru. He has since returned. The file is, however, yet to move. That has naturally set the whisper mills buzzing. After all, this is the same government that continued with Yadav as officiating DGP for exactly four years. Why the delay now? The theories are aplenty. Some point to the Election Commission’s practice of shifting officers who have spent over three years in the same post during elections. Officially, however, there is complete silence. And this silence is only fuelling more speculation.

The Doda twist in AAP politics

Politics is often about strange turns, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has just witnessed one in Punjab. Ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, the national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal had travelled to Abohar to meet the family of Bhim Tank, whose brutal murder had shaken the state. Shiv Lal Doda was among those later convicted in the case. Nearly a decade later, the party has inducted Dr Suhani Doda, Shiv Lal Doda’s daughter-in-law, into its fold in the presence of senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Harpal Cheema. The political circumstances may be different, and Dr Suhani Doda has her own identity. Yet the juxtaposition has not escaped political observers. The photographs from 2017 and 2026 tell two diametrically opposite stories. One of protest, the other of political accommodation. As they say, in politics, memory is often short.

Turning revolt into media trial, Channi’s way

As Punjab was debating the release and subsequent withdrawal of Satluj, the biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Punjab Congress was busy fighting a battle of its own over the race for the PPCC president’s post. For weeks, leaders traded barbs in public, leaving little doubt about the divisions within the state unit. Then came the meeting with the party high command in Delhi.

The same leaders emerged wearing broad smiles, speaking in one voice. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi went a step further, dismissing the entire episode as a “media trial” and insisting there had never been any rift in the Punjab Congress.

The transformation was hard to miss. Till the meeting, the leadership tussle had played out in full public view. Hours later, it was projected as a creation of the media. The overnight change did not escape BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, who took a jibe and said that Rahul Gandhi had done exactly what he had warned at his Barnala rally that leaders indulging in indiscipline would be “put on the bus”. “That is why their statements have changed overnight,” Jakhar said.