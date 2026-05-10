From corridors of power: ED near CM Mann’s gate, Amarinder’s stick-free return, and AAP’s ‘unequal’ Aroras
In Chandigarh’s power-packed Sector 2, the Enforcement Directorate appears to have narrowed its search radius to the Chief Minister’s neighbourhood. On one side of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lives his Cabinet colleague Sanjeev Arora in House No. 43, which was raided by the ED. On the other side, in House No. 46, resides Cabinet Minister […]
In Chandigarh’s power-packed Sector 2, the Enforcement Directorate appears to have narrowed its search radius to the Chief Minister’s neighbourhood. On one side of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lives his Cabinet colleague Sanjeev Arora in House No. 43, which was raided by the ED.
On the other side, in House No. 46, resides Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, who is named as an associate of accused Gaurav Dhir in a money-laundering case. The agencies, it seems, have mastered Chandigarh mapping. The Chief Minister may not be in the line of fire, but the sparks are landing uncomfortably close to his gate. Sector 2 is no longer just Chandigarh’s poshest sector and the VIP address of Punjab’s ruling class.
It is becoming an investigative landmark. One neighbour gets raided, another gets named, and the Chief Minister sits in the middle like the untouched house in a row of falling dominoes. For the AAP government, which has repeatedly cried vendetta, the message is hard to miss. The bullet did not hit the target. But it certainly passed through the compound wall.
EC’s bane, CM’s boon
The posting of IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home turf of Sangrur carries a message beyond routine administration. This is the same officer who was suspended by the Election Commission during the Tarn Taran bypoll after complaints by the Shiromani Akali Dal alleging partisan conduct and the illegal detention of Akali workers.
At the time, the suspension became a political talking point, with Akali leaders accusing her of siding with the ruling AAP. The Punjab government, however, defended the police action and questioned the EC’s intervention. Now, by bringing her to Sangrur, the CM’s own district and political nerve centre, the government appears to be sending a signal.
In Punjab’s political language, if not elsewhere, postings are often endorsements. The message is hard to miss: despite the controversy, the government has chosen not to distance itself from the officer. Instead, it has moved her closer home.
Captain returns
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh may be preparing for a political comeback of sorts, lighter, fitter, and without the walking stick that had become part of his public image in recent years. Those close to the Captain say he has shed nearly 28 kg, undergone knee replacement surgery, and is now ready to return to the political field with renewed energy. “He can now hit the road without the stick,” says an aide, almost like announcing a relaunch of an old political brand.
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The timing is interesting. The BJP is trying to expand its space in Punjab, especially after an overwhelming victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. His aides feel he can once again be the charismatic leader who drew crowds effortlessly across the state during his heyday. The same Captain who was once seen as the state’s tallest mass leader also watched his appeal fade sharply in his final years in office. The question now is whether Punjab still wants its old Captain back or only remembers him from a distance.
Unequal Aroras
In the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it seems not all Aroras are defended equally. When the Enforcement Directorate went after Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, he appeared largely on his own. He held a press conference, defended himself, and challenged the agency almost single-handedly. The silence from the wider AAP ecosystem was hard to miss.
There was no signature coordinated outrage from AAP. No flood of posts on X. No senior leader rushing to address the media. But when ED action touched Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, the party machinery roared to life. Arvind Kejriwal posted on X. Bhagwant Mann posted on X. Ministers and MLAs followed in chorus. Mann himself addressed a press conference. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema too came out strongly against the ED action. The contrast was too striking to miss. One Arora fought a solo battle. The other got the full brass band. Some people are more equal than others; it was evident.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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