Corridors of Power | The importance of being Captain Amarinder Singh

There is something rather old-school about Capt Amarinder Singh. He may have quit the Congress and joined the BJP, but he clearly hasn’t lost his place in Punjab’s political drawing room.

Despite occasionally speaking against his own party, questioning its understanding of Punjab and complaining that it does not seek his advice, the 84-year-old secured a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this week. He briefed him on drugs, gangsters, and the security situation in Punjab.

And that is not all. He is also among those invited to the November 16 release of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir. Party loyalties may have changed, but old relationships clearly haven’t.

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The captain has never been one to let personal rivalries dictate political positions. A bitter rival of Parkash Singh Badal, he was nevertheless among the strongest votaries of the SAD-BJP alliance, seeing merit in the political partnership despite their decades-long contest in Punjab.

Perhaps that is the importance of being Captain: disagreeing without burning bridges.

A quieter innings for Sidhu

After keeping the Congress on tenterhooks and contributing to the turmoil that engulfed the party in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to have found a different calling: staying away from politics. The former state Congress president, whose interventions often left his own party scrambling for damage control, has largely kept out of the political arena since the election debacle.

These days, Sidhu appears content being regular at the Kapil Sharma show and spending quality time with his family. With wife Dr Navjot Kaur having recovered from her battle with cancer and the arrival of a granddaughter adding to the family’s joys, there is plenty to keep him occupied outside politics. Sidhu has stuck to his commentary and showbiz assignments.

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For Sidhu, who once had a lot to say about almost everything in Punjab politics, silence seems to have become his preferred political statement. And, at least for now, there are no signs of him rushing back to the Congress fold. Neither does the party seem to want him.

A voice, a little too late

In politics, as in farming, timing matters. Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who turned out to be a giant slayer by defeating former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2022, seems to have found his voice on the issue of Kalkat Bhawan, but rather late in the day. When the Cabinet approved the transfer of the building from the agriculture department to the industries department on July 21, Khuddian did not make a public fuss. The building, after all, was conceived as a farmers’ chamber and houses offices of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission.

Khuddian began questioning the handover, offering just one floor to the industries department and saying he would take up the matter with the Cabinet. Interestingly, this newfound assertiveness comes days after the AAP decided to deny him the Lambi ticket for the 2027 Assembly elections, fielding his nephew instead.

As someone remarked, Khuddian could perhaps have emerged as a martyr for the farmers’ cause had he raised his voice when the decision was first taken. That might have given his opposition greater credibility. But with his ticket gone and the controversy resurfacing now, the timing has made his stand look rather less like a principled battle and more like a belated protest.

A havan amid headwinds

A senior Punjab IAS officer, who has lately found himself facing flak from several quarters, created quite a buzz in Patiala around Diwali by organising a havan at the historic Kali Mata temple. The religious ceremony drew attention in bureaucratic and political circles, with many reading more into the timing than just a festive observance.

The officer, who has been at the receiving end of criticism on multiple fronts, apparently chose the auspicious occasion to seek the blessings of the goddess. The havan, attended by those close to him, became a talking point in the administrative circles, where even routine social and religious engagements of senior officers rarely go unnoticed.

Whether it was simply an expression of faith or a desire to begin on a more auspicious note amid a challenging phase, the ceremony certainly generated more discussion than a usual Diwali gathering. In the corridors of power, even a havan can create a strong buzz.