122 Punjab politicians lose security cover day after Bhagwant Mann meets DGP

A day after Punjab Chief Minister designate Bhagwant Mann met Punjab Police DGP V K Bhawra, the Additional Director General of Police (security) in a letter to the SSPs and CPs across the state ordered the withdrawal of security from 122 politicians, including former Congress ministers and MLAs.

The list mostly includes names of senior leaders of Punjab Congress, who got security cover under the previous Congress government. The list also includes names of those Congress MLAs who managed to win from their seats this time too but would no longer be the cabinet ministers.

Senior leaders, including former cabinet ministers and former Assembly Speaker, are also a part of the list whose security is set to be withdrawn. Some of the names are Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Randeep Singh Nabha, former deputy speaker of Vidhan Sabha Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Rana K P Singh, Razia Sultana, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Aruna Chaudhary, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and others.

According to the list, the highest, 21 security personnel, was withdrawn from the services of former transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The former minister has managed to retain his Gidderbaha seat.

As many as 19 personnel were withdrawn from the security of former finance minister Manpreet Badal who lost the election from Bathinda Urban. As many as 17 personnel are set to be withdrawn from the security of former education minister Pargat Singh, who won from his seat Jalandhar Cantt.

Former food minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who lost from Ludhiana West, will lose 16 security personnel. Fifteen personnel each have been withdrawn from the security of Sangat Singh Gilzian and Randeep Singh Nabha — both former cabinet ministers who lost the recently-concluded election.

Fourteen security personnel have been withdrawn from former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Razia Sultana, Aruna Chaudhary, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

Mohindra did not contest this time and his son Mohit Mohindra contested in his place from Patiala rural but lost. Razia Sultana lost from Malerkotla while four others — Chaudhary, Rana Gurjeet, Bajwa and Sarkaria — won from their respective seats.

The list also includes the name of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former MLA and wife of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the order says that seven personnel will be withdrawn from her security.

The Bains brothers of Ludhiana — Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains — both have lost their seats this time and will be losing four personnel.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Adaish Partap Kairon, son-in-law of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who lost the election from Patti, will be losing three personnel from his security. Other senior SAD leaders include Surjit Singh Rakhra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka and Tota Singh. They will be losing 1-5 security personnel each.

The list also includes former AAP MLAs — Jagtar Singh Hissowal, H S Phoolka, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Rupinder Kaur Ruby — who did not contest this time or switched over to other parties. All of them had three security personnel each.

One personnel each with BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, Chunni Lal Bhagat, Tikshan Sood and former BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal who had joined SAD in the run up to the elections will be withdrawn from their security.

Former Congress MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura of Ludhiana, who had joined AAP ahead of the elections, will also lose one security personnel. The withdrawn police personnel will report to their parent units immediately, the order adds.