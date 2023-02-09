Fighting separately, Punjab political parties and activists keep ‘bandi Singhs’ issue alive

The demand for the release of “bandi Singhs”—or Sikh prisoners convicted of militancy charges— continues to be a hot-button issue in Punjab, with activists and political parties keeping it alive.

At the forefront of the demand now is the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which started at YPS Chowk on the Mohali-Chandigarh border on January 7. It seeks the release of eight Sikh prisoners still behind bars despite having completed their jail terms. They are Gurdeep Singh Khera, who has completed 31 years in jail; Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, Lakhwinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh and Shamsher Singh and Balwant Singh Rajoana, who have completed 26 years each; Jagtar Singh Hawara, who has completed 25 years of his jail term; and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who has completed 23 years in jail.

Members of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha sitting in protest. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Members of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha sitting in protest. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Another protest, going on since December 16, 2021, is at the firing site in Faridkot district’s Behbal Kalan village where two men protesting the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib were killed in a 2015 police firing. It has been organised by Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala, son of the firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh, under the banner of the Bargari Insaaf Morcha. Apart from seeking justice over the sacrilege incidents and the firing, the Morcha demands the release of “bandi Singhs” as well, according to Niamiwala.

A third protest, started by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), is also in Bargari. Every day five or more people reach the Gurdwara Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot, do ardas and reach the Bargari main road to court arrests. “This silent protest has been going on since July 1, 2021. Along with the sacrilege issue, the release of ‘bandi Singhs’ is among our demands,” said SAD (Amritsar) general secretary Mohinder Pal Singh.

The SAD (Badal) has also been raising the issue of “bandi Singhs”. In fact, it was the party’s main issue in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, which the SAD (Amritsar) won.

Also read | Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to Haryana govt on plea against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole

However, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami faced protests when he reached the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha site in Chandigarh last month. Mohinder Pal said this was because Dhami belonged to the SAD (Badal).

“Four political parties’ representatives can never dare come to our protest as they will be questioned about their roles in creating hurdles in the release of ‘bandi Singhs’. These parties are the SAD( Badal), AAP, Congress and the BJP…” Mohinder Pal added.

Advertisement

The SAD (Badal) is seeking the release of the eight prisoners named by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and 14 others, who have completed 9-15 years in jail.

Gurcharan Singh Hawara, father of prisoner Jagtar Singh Hawara, is the convener of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which also questions the SGPC’s stand.

“Where are the 328 stolen Guru Granth Sahib sarup?” asked Gurdeep Singh Bathinda of the United Akali Dal. “Qaumi Insaaf Morcha is gaining momentum every day and the people’s participation proves this,” he added.

Farmer unions openly support the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.

Advertisement

Asked about the demands, BJP spokesperson Anil Sarin said, “We are equally sensitive about the release of Sikh prisoners but in this case the states concerned—where the prisoners have been lodged—should make a case (for their release) and send it to the Centre.”

Out of the eight prisoners, four are in Chandigarh’s Burail jail, three in Punjab jails and one—Jagtar Singh Hawara—in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said “any convict who has completed his or her sentence” deserves to be released. “It’s the same about the ‘bandi Singhs’ also. Some of them have overstayed their sentences by many years. They deserved to be released,” he said.

Playing it safe, the ruling AAP has stated that it is concerned about the prisoners. The party also targets the SAD (Badal) for raising the issue now, after “failing to do enough” while in power.