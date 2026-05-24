Corridors of Power: Bhagwant Mann’s retreat on stray dogs, bureaucratic ‘pen paralysis’ and anxiety over women’s aid
With the ED arrest of Sanjeev Arora, often seen as the Punjab government’s chief troubleshooter on finances, money is a bigger concern than optics for the AAP, as the women’s aid scheme is set to launch in July.
When Bhagwant Mann announced on X that Punjab would “eliminate” stray dogs following the Supreme Court observations, the message travelled much faster than the municipal dog catching vans ever could.
Panic spread among animal lovers, while many imagined local body teams fanning out with nets across Punjab’s streets. Soon, the backlash arrived, that too from glamorous quarters. Sonu Sood appealed for compassion, while Raveena Tandon and Sonam Bajwa publicly urged the government to adopt humane methods like sterilisation, shelters, and vaccination instead of turning the campaign into a “death sentence for voiceless animals”.
The government quickly realised that stray dogs bite, but social media bites harder. What followed was a royal retreat. The language softened, clarifications appeared, and the focus quietly shifted from “elimination” to “management”.
Sick leave and ‘pen paralysis’ in Punjab bureaucracy
Punjab’s officials seem to have discovered a new administrative principle when trouble brews. It is to keep the pen capped.
After the Enforcement Directorate action against some builders over changes in land use cases, nervousness has quietly spread through the state’s offices. An IAS officer, sources said, has stopped signing files linked to such matters altogether. Another has proceeded on sick leave, and some others are contemplating leave.
The sudden caution is hard to miss, and so are the whispers in official circles. Files that once moved briskly are now being examined as if they were question papers for a civil services exam.
Every note, every approval, and every signature is being weighed carefully. Officers privately admit that what was once considered a routine administrative decision now carries the fear of future scrutiny. The mood in the bureaucracy, therefore, is simple, especially in the election year: it is better to delay a file than explain it later to investigators. In Punjab these days, hesitation is the new governance model.
Cultural shock awaits Surjit Singh Rakhra
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When former SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra joined the Aam Aadmi Party, it gave the ruling party a much-needed morale boost. At a time when defections have hurt the party and one of its ministers has been arrested by ED while others are said to be anxious, Rakhra’s choice of the AAP over rival parties carried symbolic value.
But inside the AAP, the chatter was less celebratory and more curious. “Rakhra sahib used to dine with Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Singh Badal almost every week. He had direct access and personal warmth. Even then, his loyalty did not survive,” remarked an AAP MLA with a chuckle. “In AAP, getting time from the top leadership itself takes months. What exactly will Rakhra do here? He will certainly get a cultural shock,” the legislator wondered, only half in jest.
Anxiety over Rs 1,000 per month
Ever since the arrest of Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, anxious whispers have grown louder within the AAP’s grassroots ranks. The biggest concern is not political optics but money, particularly for the women’s financial assistance scheme scheduled to launch in July. In party circles, Arora was often seen as the government’s chief troubleshooter on finances, the man expected to somehow keep the cash flowing.
Arora’s aggressive push to monetise and sell government land not only earned him the image of a minister permanently operating in fast-forward mode but also criticism. Officials in the power sector had resisted some of his proposals, but Arora was known for bulldozing his way through bureaucratic resistance. Now, with Arora under arrest, uncertainty has replaced confidence. Files are moving more slowly, officials are cautious, and AAP workers are asking uncomfortable questions. As one insider put it, “The government suddenly looks like a ship without a sail…and July is coming fast.”
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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