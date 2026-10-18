Charanjit Channi’s midnight sand mining raid, PM Modi’s early wish, file routing to CBI

Controversies of yore have a way of catching up with today’s crusaders. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has taken to midnight activism by touring riverbeds to expose alleged illegal mining, may have reason to remember his own stint in government.

In March 2018, then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh spotted suspected illegal mining along the Sutlej during a helicopter sortie and ordered a crackdown. The episode soon took on a political edge when Sukhpal Singh Khaira, then an AAP leader, accused Channi of links to illegal sand mining through his nephew. Channi denied the allegations.

Now in the Opposition, Channi is back on the riverbanks, training his guns on the Mann government over mining allegedly carried out under cover of darkness. Is he merely holding the government accountable, or has the crusader forgotten that illegal mining once put him on the defensive too?