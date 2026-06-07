Corridors of power: Mann’s 32 gospel, AAP’s ‘checkmate’ of Khuddian and privilege of being Capt Amarinder

Punjab's political scene is buzzing with discussions over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s accurate prediction, the AAP’s handling of internal dissent, Capt Amarinder Singh’s continued influence and the debate surrounding a key regulatory appointment.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhJun 7, 2026 12:29 PM IST
AAP leader Gurmeet SIngh KhuddianAAP leader Gurmeet SIngh Khuddian (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann often reminds audiences that he has all 32 teeth intact. In Punjabi folklore, a person blessed with the full set (including the four wisdom teeth) is believed to speak nothing but the truth. Whether folklore should be taken seriously is another matter. But political circles are suddenly paying attention.

Recently, Mann confidently predicted that Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu would not find his way to the Rajya Sabha through the BJP. The remark drew little attention at the time. But when events unfolded exactly as he had suggested, Bittu was dropped. Was it simply another case of the 32-tooth wisdom proving right?

Or did the Chief Minister know something that others did not? Both the AAP and BJP camps are said to be watching with interest. For now, Mann’s supporters have their own explanation: when the Chief Minister speaks, his 32 teeth do the talking too.

Gurmeet Khuddian’s dissent

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is learnt to have stirred up a storm recently when he questioned AAP leader Manish Sisodia over the distribution of municipal corporation tickets. In a party that prefers differences to remain behind closed doors, the conversation did not go unnoticed.

Soon after came an appointment that set political tongues wagging. Khuddian’s nephew, Randhir Singh alias Dhira Khuddian, was named chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation. Before long, Dhira was appearing on television channels, invoking his grandfather’s legacy in Lambi, the constituency represented by his uncle.

Party insiders saw it as a reminder that in the AAP, the line between dissent and discipline can be a thin one. The optics were unmistakable. Lambi, as well as AAP circles, was being gently reminded that political legacies do not always travel in a straight line. Sometimes they branch out within the family itself.

Capt Amarinder Singh’s clout

Captain Amarinder Singh has never been known for mincing words. So when the former Punjab Chief Minister publicly questioned the BJP’s decision to appoint Kewal Dhillon as state president, party leaders sat up and took notice. Amarinder was unsparing. The criticism was direct and very public.

What followed surprised many in the Punjab BJP.

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Soon after, Amarinder secured a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. For leaders who spend months, and sometimes longer, waiting for an audience with the party’s top brass, the development raised more than a few eyebrows. The Captain had spoken out against the party’s choice. Yet he got a hearing.

That has triggered some quiet chatter within BJP circles. Was it the Captain’s stature? His candour? Or does speaking up work better than staying silent?

No one is asking these questions on record. But in political corridors, some leaders are wondering whether the shortest route to Delhi may not always be through obedience.

Can PSERC chief read his appointment letter?

When former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta was appointed chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory
Commission (PSERC), the appointment left many AAP leaders seeing red. The selection of an outsider for a key Punjab post triggered murmurs within the party. Objections were raised, though mostly in hushed tones.

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Attention soon shifted to the advertisement that had enabled the appointment. Unlike earlier requirements that emphasised proficiency in Punjabi, this one merely required applicants to have a “working knowledge” of the language. The change did not go unnoticed in bureaucratic and political circles.

The debate might have ended there. Instead, it acquired a fresh twist when Gupta’s appointment letter was issued in Punjabi.

That prompted a technocrat to pose a question that quickly found an audience in the corridors of power: if a working knowledge of Punjabi is enough to secure the post, is it enough to read the appointment letter as well?

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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