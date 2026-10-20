Punjab Police asks X to take down 49 links to Jhota killing videos

The Punjab Police’s State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) has issued a legal notice to X Corp, directing it to remove 49 URLs carrying graphic videos related to the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13.

The notice, issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021, cites concerns that the circulation of the footage could trigger public outrage, incite violence and disturb law and order in Punjab.

A medical store owner allegedly shot dead Jhota on October 13 after the activist questioned him over selling addictive drugs. Ashwani Kumar, the store owner, was later from Rajasthan’s Salasar.