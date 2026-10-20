Punjab Police asks X to take down 49 links to Jhota killing videos

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A medical store owner allegedly shot dead Jhota on October 13 after the activist questioned him over selling addictive drugs. Ashwani Kumar, the store owner, was later from Rajasthan's Salasar.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readMansaUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 09:38 AM IST
Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday during a confrontation with its owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs.Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday during a confrontation with its owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs.
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The Punjab Police’s State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) has issued a legal notice to X Corp, directing it to remove 49 URLs carrying graphic videos related to the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13.

The notice, issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021, cites concerns that the circulation of the footage could trigger public outrage, incite violence and disturb law and order in Punjab.

A medical store owner allegedly shot dead Jhota on October 13 after the activist questioned him over selling addictive drugs. Ashwani Kumar, the store owner, was later from Rajasthan’s Salasar.

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While the police FIR names Kumar as the accused, the notice reportedly describes the assailant as unidentified.

The S4C said the widespread circulation of the clips, often accompanied by provocative commentary and inflammatory captions, had the potential to “create fear and panic among the public, intensify public outrage, disturb public order, and adversely affect the maintenance of peace and tranquillity” in Mansa, adjoining areas of the Malwa region and other parts of Punjab.

The notice further states that the videos were contributing to heightened public anger, with some users allegedly making provocative statements and attempting to incite violence and retaliatory acts.

Citing provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the cybercrime centre described the continued hosting of the identified URLs as an “imminent and extreme emergency” warranting immediate intervention.

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X Corp has been directed to disable access to the identified content and preserve relevant records and evidence for investigation. The notice warns that failure to comply could result in legal consequences, including the loss of safe-harbour protection available to intermediaries under Section 79(1) of the IT Act.

Under the provisions cited in the notice, X is required to act within three hours of receiving it.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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