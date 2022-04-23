In fresh pruning, Punjab Police withdraws security of 184 individuals

Two former chiefs of Sikh Takhts, a former SGPC president, family members of three former chief ministers, including one from Himachal Pradesh, and an actor who also the star campaigner for the BJP for February 20 Assembly polls are among 184 individuals whose security has been withdrawn by the Punjab Police on orders of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Those who stand to lose the security cover include around two dozen each of BJP and Shiromani Akali leaders and more than 60 Congress leaders, including several former MLAs as also members of some former police officials.

As per a letter by the additional director general of police (security) dated April 20, sent to senior police officers, personnel deployed on specific orders of the courts will not be withdrawn.

A senior functionary in the police department said the pruning was based on “2013 policy of the government” and reviewing the “threat perception”.

As per the order, a vehicle detailed in the security of former chief of Akal Takht Giani Gurbachan Singh has been withdrawn and four security personnel from Amritsar attached with former chief of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh have also been called back. Security granted to former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal has also been called back. Actress Mahie Gill, who campaigned for the BJP in February 20 elections in Punjab, too lost her Punjab Police security cover as did former MP and former chairman of Indian Premiere League Rajeev Shukla.

The security cover of the family of former chief ministers, and other ministers was also withdrawn.

A security personnel from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) attached with the family of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been withdrawn. Two PAP jawans in the security details of Akali patron and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badals’ daughter Parneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Akali minister Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, were also withdrawn in the security pruning.

Two security personnel attached with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh were also withdrawn. One PAP jawan attached with Arjun Badal, son of of Congress leader and former finance minister Manpreet Badal, has been withdrawn. A vehicle and four security personnel attached to Udaybir Singh, the son of Congress MLA from Dera Baba Nanak and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were among the personnel and security details withdrawn.

Security details provided to families of number of police and jails officials was also withdrawn in the recent exercise. Three security personnel attached with former DGP S Chattopadhyaya’s son were also withdrawn as per the official orders.

BJP leaders whose security cover was withdrawn included Punjab BJP general secretary Jiwan Gupta, former Punjab BJP chief Rajinder Bhandari, and Rajesh Bagga.

The security of former Akali and Congress MLAs including Jeet Mohinder Singh, Karan Kaur Brar, Balbir Singh Ghunas, Deep Malhotra, Mantar Singh Brar, Joginder Pal Jain, Arvind Khanna, and Sarabjit Makkar was also withdrawn.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Dhillon, and some SGPC members including Amarjit Singh Chawla and Surjit Singh Garhi also lost their security cover.

Others who stand to lose their security cover are former ministers Surjit Kumar Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chottepur, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Madan Mohan Mittal, Tota Singh, and Gulzar Singh Ranike.

Last month, AAP government in Punjab had withdrawn security cover given to 122 former ministers and MLAs.