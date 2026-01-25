Punjab Police crackdown on terror-narco nexus: Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti’s aide arrested

In a major crackdown on cross-border terrorism and narco-terror network, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar (Mohali), has arrested Raman Kumar alias Golu, a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, and recovered a .30 bore pistol from his possession, said the police Sunday.

In a separate but equally significant case, the SSOC also arrested one Satnam Singh, 22, for his role in drug money laundering and terror financing.

Confirming the twin breakthroughs, Deepak Pareek, AIG, SSOC Mohali, said, “These arrests are a major blow to the operational and logistical network of cross-border terrorists and narco-terror modules active in Punjab and neighbouring states.”

According to AIG Deepak Pareek, Raman Kumar alias Golu, a resident of Gangyal, Jammu, was arrested on January 21, 2026, in an FIR dated December 10, 2025, registered under Sections 25(1) of the Arms Act and 113(1), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After obtaining a production warrant, the accused was brought from Ambala Jail to Punjab and produced before the concerned court. Based on his disclosures, the SSOC team recovered a .30 bore pistol on January 23, 2026.

During interrogation, Raman Kumar revealed that he had been in continuous contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti for a long period and was acting on his instructions. He disclosed that he runs a meat shop in Gangyal, Jammu, and initially came into contact with Bhatti through Instagram, after which they remained in regular touch.

“The pistol was provided to the accused through one of Bhatti’s operatives for carrying out terrorist activities, while specific target details were yet to be shared,” the AIG said.

Story continues below this ad

Notably, Raman Kumar was earlier arrested by the Ambala police in connection with a blast at a police station in Ambala, which was executed on the directions of Shahzad Bhatti. The investigation revealed that the accused had also provided financial assistance to the perpetrators at Bhatti’s behest.

Drug money and terror financing case

In a separate case, the SSOC arrested Satnam Singh, a resident of the Punnewal village inthe Sangrur district, for allegedly acting as a key financial conduit in a narco-terror network.

AIG Deepak Pareek stated, “During interrogation, Satnam Singh admitted that he facilitated drug money and terror financing on the instructions of Pakistan-based drug smuggler Ali.”

The arrest is linked to FIR No. 14 dated December 10, 2025, registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, Section 25(1) of the Arms Act, and Section 61(2) of the BNS. Investigations revealed that Satnam deliberately misused his bank account and UPI credentials to route proceeds generated from heroin trafficking to key operatives of the network.

Story continues below this ad

The probe also established links with Rajbir Singh alias Fauji, a prime narco-terror operative, earlier arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul, Motihari (Bihar), while attempting to flee to Nepal. During that operation, 500 grams of heroin and one hand grenade were recovered.

Further investigation revealed that Rajbir Singh was the supplier of heroin to courier Chirag, who had earlier been arrested with 107 grams of heroin, a 9 mm pistol, and live cartridges. Rajbir’s role also surfaced in the Women Police Station grenade attack in Sirsa, Haryana (November 2025).

“The arrests of Raman Kumar @ Golu and Satnam Singh have dealt a significant blow to the narco-terror-espionage nexus operating across international borders,” AIG Deepak Pareek said. “Further investigation is underway to identify, trace, and dismantle the remaining modules, associates, and support systems to completely uproot such networks from Punjab.”

AIG Deepak Pareek reiterated its commitment to ensuring national security and maintaining law and order, adding that investigations are continuing on multiple fronts.